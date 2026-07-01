Sami Zayn has had one of the biggest weeks of his WWE career, and the headlines haven't stopped since Night of Champions. After finally winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, the new champion found himself at the center of another talking point, this time because of a video circulating on social media rather than anything that happened inside the ring.

Zayn captured the biggest prize in WWE at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat match that also featured Gunther. The victory marked his first world championship after spending nearly ten years working his way through the WWE roster. While fans were still celebrating that emotional moment, another clip involving the champion began making the rounds online, shifting attention away from the match and toward an unexpected interaction outside the arena.

A fan encounter led to a video that showed Zayn with the championship outside a moving car

According to the circulating video, which first appeared on X, a fan recognized Sami Zayn while he was travelling in a vehicle and called out to him.

Instead of simply waving or rolling past, Zayn acknowledged the supporter in a way that immediately stood out. The footage appears to show him holding the Undisputed WWE Championship outside the moving car for a brief moment while continuing down the road.

The interaction lasted only a short time, but it quickly became the focus of conversation because it involved WWE's newest world champion and the company's top title. Rather than discussing his victory over Cody Rhodes and Gunther, many viewers were focused on the way he chose to acknowledge the fan during the encounter.

The video itself did not include any additional comments from Zayn, and the reference material does not mention any statement from WWE or the champion regarding the clip.

Zayn's championship reign is already facing outside opinions before his first RAW defense

Away from the circulating video, Zayn's title victory has also drawn criticism from former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo disagreed with the idea that Zayn earned the championship simply because of how long he has been in professional wrestling. He argued that spending many years in the business should not automatically lead to becoming a world champion and pointed to several respected wrestlers who never held WWE's top prize despite lengthy careers.

Those comments have added another discussion around Zayn's reign, but his immediate focus appears to be on what's ahead inside the ring rather than opinions outside it.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion is already preparing for his first title defense, which is scheduled to take place on next week's edition of RAW in Chicago. That match will mark the first opportunity for Zayn to defend the championship he finally captured after a decade-long journey to the top of WWE.