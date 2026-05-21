Ronda Rousey has done something very few athletes manage to pull off. She went from Olympic judo to becoming one of the biggest names in UFC history, then jumped into WWE, Hollywood, endorsements, and even ranch life without really disappearing from public attention. Even years after stepping away from full-time MMA competition, she's still making money from multiple places, and fans are still curious about how huge her fortune really is in 2026.

Ronda Rousey's Net worth and career earnings 2026

As of 2026, Ronda Rousey's estimated net worth is around $14 million. A massive chunk of that came from UFC paydays during the peak of her fighting career, especially between 2013 and 2016 when she was one of the promotion's biggest stars.

Across just seven UFC fights between 2013 and 2016, she reportedly earned around $18 million from guaranteed purses, bonuses, and pay-per-view shares. Even before leaving MMA, Rousey had already become one of the highest-paid women in combat sports.

Outside the octagon, she also earned huge money from WWE appearances and acting projects. Reports also state that she earned $2.2 million for her Netflix fight against Gina Carano in 2026.

How Ronda Rousey built her fortune

Long before UFC fame, Ronda Rousey was already making history in judo. She became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport after taking bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But surprisingly, life after that wasn't instantly glamorous. She reportedly worked multiple jobs while trying to figure out her future.

That future changed quickly after moving into MMA in 2010. Her armbar finishes became legendary because she was submitting opponents in seconds. Fans loved her intensity, confidence, and aggressive fighting style, and UFC quickly turned her into one of the faces of the company.

Her popularity exploded even more after becoming the first woman signed by UFC and the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Big fights, media appearances, sponsorships, and pay-per-view success all started stacking up at the same time.

Ronda Rousey's business ventures and investments

Rousey didn't just rely on fight purses. Over the years, she added endorsement deals and entertainment projects to her income stream. She has worked with brands including Reebok, Carl's Jr., Monster headphones, and Metro PCS.

She also expanded into acting with appearances in movies like Furious 7, The Expendables 3, Mile 22, and Entourage. On television, she appeared in 9-1-1 and even hosted Saturday Night Live.

Real estate and ranch properties also became a big part of her lifestyle investments. She purchased a home in Venice, Los Angeles, before later building ranch properties in California and Oregon under the name “Browsey Acres,” where she raises cows and chickens.

Ronda Rousey's lifestyle and family life

These days, Ronda Rousey lives a much quieter life compared to her UFC years. She married fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne in Hawaii back in 2017, and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2021.

Instead of constantly being in the spotlight, Rousey now spends a lot of time around ranch life and outdoor living. Her social media posts often show farming, animals, workouts, and family moments rather than the flashy celebrity lifestyle people usually expect from combat sports stars.