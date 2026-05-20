Goldberg's final WWE run may have ended with a huge farewell moment, but fans hoping for another comeback probably shouldn't expect one anytime soon. The former Universal Champion recently made it very clear that he has no plans to wrestle again, shutting down the idea during a public appearance. The WWE Hall of Famer had already returned for what was promoted as his last match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event last year. The bout took place in Atlanta, Goldberg's hometown, where the veteran star ultimately lost to the Ring General. Even though many fans were emotional seeing him walk away, the ending of the night also sparked debate online after WWE cut off part of his farewell speech before it fully wrapped up.

Goldberg completely shuts down talk about another in-ring return

During an appearance at the Memphis In May Barbecue Cooking Contest, Goldberg was asked if he would ever compete again, even jokingly in the event's sauce wrestling activities. His response was short and direct.

"Absolutely not."

That one answer quickly started making rounds among wrestling fans online, especially after Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE television despite previously stepping away from the ring. Because of that, some people thought Goldberg could eventually do the same thing. But according to the former champion, that chapter seems fully closed now.

Goldberg says his son Gage could carry things forward instead

While Goldberg has no interest in competing again himself, he did hint that his son Gage may eventually step into that world. During the same interaction, the WWE icon said he had already "passed that torch" and suggested Gage could take part next year.

That small comment immediately caught the attention of fans who have followed Goldberg's family appearances over the years. Gage has been seen alongside his father during several WWE moments, especially during Goldberg's later runs with the company.

Kevin Nash compares rising WWE star Oba Femi to Goldberg

Goldberg's name also came up recently during a discussion about current WWE star Oba Femi. Speaking on the Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash compared the dominant powerhouse to Goldberg because of his entrance, crowd reactions, and rapid rise in popularity.

At the same time, Nash warned that WWE needs to make Oba feel vulnerable once in a while. According to him, fans eventually started turning on Goldberg because he became almost too unbeatable during his peak run.

Oba Femi has continued building momentum on the main roster and recently scored a massive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 Night Two. However, things changed quickly on RAW when Lesnar returned and restarted his rivalry with the rising star. Their feud could now continue at Clash in Italy on May 31, 2026.