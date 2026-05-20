Brock Lesnar coming back to RAW honestly shocked a lot of WWE fans. For weeks, WWE pushed the idea that The Beast Incarnate was officially done after WrestleMania 42. He left his boots in the ring, got tribute-style video packages, and was even moved to the alumni section on WWE's website. Everything about it looked final. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, Lesnar returned and completely destroyed Oba Femi before his open challenge segment could even begin.

The 12-time WWE Champion hit multiple F5s, caused absolute chaos, and instantly reminded everyone why he still feels like one of WWE's biggest attractions. So now the big question is obvious: why did Brock Lesnar actually come back? While WWE hasn't directly explained everything yet, there are already some very clear reasons behind his return to RAW.

3. WWE clearly wants a massive Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi feud

WWE seems fully committed to turning Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi into a huge attraction feud.

At WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi defeated Lesnar in one of the biggest wins of his career. WWE presented it almost like a passing-of-the-torch moment. But now, after Brock's return attack, it's clear the company isn't done telling that story. And honestly, it makes sense.

Oba Femi already looks dominant, but feuding with Brock Lesnar instantly pushes him into another level of stardom. WWE probably sees this rivalry as the perfect way to establish Oba as one of the company's next monster superstars.

The fact that Paul Heyman already handed Adam Pearce a contract for a rematch at Clash in Italy pretty much confirms this feud is only getting started.

2. RAW needed a huge shock moment after WrestleMania season

WWE always tries to keep momentum strong after WrestleMania, and Brock Lesnar returning gave RAW one of its biggest viral moments in weeks.

Fans genuinely believed he had retired. So when his music suddenly hit during Oba Femi's segment, the surprise felt way bigger than a normal comeback. WWE probably knew the reaction would explode online instantly. And it did.

The return got people talking across wrestling social media almost immediately. Some fans were excited, some were angry, and others were just confused by the fake retirement angle. But either way, everybody was discussing Brock Lesnar again.

That kind of attention is exactly what WWE wants heading into another major premium live event.

1. WWE can get massive viewership and TRP from Brock Lesnar

Even after all the controversy surrounding his name recently, WWE still treats Brock Lesnar like one of its biggest stars.

The company could've quietly ended his run after WrestleMania 42 and moved on completely. Instead, they brought him back in dramatic fashion, gave him a huge segment on RAW, and immediately inserted him into another marquee storyline.

That tells you a lot. Whether fans love him or hate him, Brock Lesnar still brings reactions, headlines, and attention every single time he appears. WWE clearly knows that. His sudden move back to the active roster section online also made it obvious that this isn't just a one-night return.

Right now, it feels like WWE has long-term plans for Brock again, and the Oba Femi rivalry may only be the beginning.