For weeks, WWE fans genuinely believed Brock Lesnar was done. After losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, The Beast Incarnate left his boots and gloves inside the ring and walked away slowly while the Las Vegas crowd cheered him on. WWE even pushed the retirement story hard with tribute-style video packages and another major move that made everything look official.

But now, things have suddenly changed again. Following Brock Lesnar's surprise return on WWE programming, fans noticed that WWE quietly updated his profile status on its official website. After previously being moved to the alumni section, Lesnar is now back on the active roster page, pretty much confirming that his WWE run is far from over.

The real reason fans feel WWE tricked everyone with Brock Lesnar's exit

A lot of people bought into the retirement story because WWE fully committed to it. Usually, when a wrestler gets moved to the alumni section online, it means they've either left the company or retired completely. That detail alone convinced many fans that Lesnar was officially finished.

But the entire thing flipped upside down after RAW. Just before Oba Femi was about to continue his open challenge segment, Brock Lesnar suddenly appeared and destroyed him in brutal fashion. The former WWE Champion hit Femi with four F5s and left him laid out in the ring. The segment instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the show.

WWE confirms Brock Lesnar's status change after RAW attack

The chaos didn't end with the attack. Moments later, Paul Heyman handed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce a signed contract from Brock Lesnar for a rematch against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy. Pearce was then told to get Oba's signature to make the match official.

Soon after that segment aired, fans spotted another huge detail online. WWE had already moved Lesnar back to the active superstar section on its website, which basically erased all retirement speculation overnight.

Even though he was reportedly still considered active internally, this was the first visible sign that WWE had fully reversed his status publicly.

Brock Lesnar's return is already creating controversy online

Not everybody reacted positively to Lesnar returning to television. Former WCW personality Missy Hyatt publicly criticized WWE for bringing him back, referencing the allegations connected to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and WWE.

Lesnar has remained a controversial figure ever since his name came up in the federal lawsuit. Even with the backlash online, WWE has continued featuring him heavily since his return.

Right now, one thing feels obvious: WWE is treating Brock Lesnar like a major part of its future plans again, and the Oba Femi storyline looks far from finished.