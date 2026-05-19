Brock Lesnar might not be done with WWE after all. Just weeks after what looked like an emotional retirement moment at WrestleMania 42, The Beast Incarnate suddenly appeared on WWE RAW and completely destroyed Oba Femi in one of the biggest surprise moments of the night. Fans inside the arena had barely settled in for Femi's open challenge segment before Lesnar showed up out of nowhere and changed everything.

The return came as a massive shock because WWE had heavily hinted that Lesnar's career was over. After losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 in a short but brutal match, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots inside the ring. He even shared an emotional moment with Paul Heyman before walking away, which many fans took as his official goodbye. WWE later aired a tribute package for him on RAW, making the retirement feel even more real.

Brock Lesnar attacks Oba Femi during RAW open challenge segment

Oba Femi has been riding huge momentum ever since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. The powerhouse star kept issuing open challenges week after week, basically daring anyone from the roster to step up against him. But this week's RAW ended very differently than expected.

As Oba made his entrance and prepared for another challenge, Brock Lesnar suddenly attacked him from behind. Fans exploded as The Beast Incarnate launched into a brutal assault without warning. Lesnar hit Femi with four straight F-5s and left the dominant superstar laid out in the ring.

The segment instantly became one of the most talked-about WWE moments online, mainly because almost nobody expected Lesnar to return this quickly after the retirement tease.

WWE fans now questioning whether Brock Lesnar ever truly retired

The surprising comeback also brought back comments made recently by Parker Boudreaux, who had openly doubted Lesnar's retirement. During an interview with ITRWrestling, Boudreaux said Lesnar had “retired” multiple times before and could easily return whenever he wanted because he still looked to be in incredible shape.

That prediction now feels pretty accurate.

A lot of fans believed WrestleMania 42 was the final chapter of Brock Lesnar's WWE run, especially after the emotional farewell scene with Paul Heyman. But after RAW, it's clear there's still unfinished business between Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Right now, WWE hasn't officially confirmed what happens next. But after that attack, many fans are expecting another huge clash between the two monsters very soon.