Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again at the center of WWE discussions after fresh reports gave a major update on his possible return. For the last few months, fans have kept expecting the Hollywood megastar to suddenly show up on WWE television, especially after all the speculation around WrestleMania and future premium live events. But according to the latest backstage updates, there is currently no confirmed plan for him to return anytime soon.

The conversation picked up again after WWE reportedly filed a new trademark connected to The Rock's branding. That immediately got wrestling fans talking online, with many believing it could be a sign that WWE was preparing for another blockbuster appearance. But right now, insiders are saying there is still no scheduled match, no announced segment, and no official creative direction involving him. So while the rumors are everywhere, nothing has actually been locked in behind the scenes yet.

Why fans started talking about The Rock's WWE return again

A big reason behind the latest buzz was WWE's trademark activity related to The Rock. In wrestling, trademark filings usually get fans excited because they can sometimes hint at merchandise plans, surprise appearances, or future storylines.

Still, reports are making it clear that filing a trademark does not automatically mean a return is happening. WWE often secures names and branding rights even when there are no immediate television plans attached to them. So at the moment, the trademark situation seems to be more about keeping future options open rather than confirming a comeback.

The timing also added more fuel to the rumors. Many fans genuinely believed WrestleMania could feature another massive Rock moment, especially because of his history with surprise appearances at huge WWE events. But the show ended without him appearing at all.

Latest reports say there is no confirmed WWE plan for The Rock right now

According to the newest updates from wrestling insiders, WWE currently has no finalized creative plans involving The Rock. There are also no confirmed negotiations for him to appear on weekly television or upcoming premium live events.

Another major factor is his Hollywood schedule. The Rock continues to stay extremely busy with movie projects, and balancing filming with WWE appearances is not easy. Training, insurance issues, and physical risk all make surprise returns way more complicated than fans think.

Even though he has not wrestled in over a year, there is still no indication that he is permanently done with WWE. That's a huge reason why speculation never fully dies down. Fans know that as long as The Rock keeps the door slightly open, the possibility of a future comeback will always stay alive.

Right now though, WrestleMania 43 is only being discussed as a possibility and not an actual confirmed plan.