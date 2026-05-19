Monday night's episode of WWE RAW ended up becoming way more chaotic than fans expected. From Brock Lesnar randomly returning out of nowhere to Roman Reigns finally agreeing to a Tribal Combat match against Jacob Fatu, the Greensboro crowd basically got hit with non-stop madness for almost the entire show. WWE clearly pushed the road to WWE Clash in Italy hard this week, and honestly, almost every major storyline moved forward in some way.

The biggest talking point easily came from Oba Femi's open challenge segment. Nobody really expected Lesnar to show up after weeks of uncertainty around his future, especially after the retirement teases floating around recently. But WWE pulled the surprise perfectly. At the same time, RAW also continued building tension inside The Bloodline story, where Jacob Fatu somehow looked even more unstoppable than before. Add Seth Rollins getting dragged back into chaos with Bron Breakker and The Vision, and this episode felt packed from start to finish.

WWE RAW Results May 18

Seth Rollins picked up the win against Austin Theory in a solid singles match

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Brie Bella & Paige retained their titles after defeating The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

In a chaotic Tornado Tag clash, El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano defeated “Original” El Grande Americano and Los Hermanos Americanos

Finn Balor came out on top against JD McDonagh in a brutal Street Fight showdown

Brock Lesnar returns out of nowhere and destroys Oba Femi on RAW

For the last few weeks, Oba Femi's open challenge had started feeling a bit directionless. After beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, fans expected WWE to immediately push Femi into something massive. Instead, the open challenge angle kept dragging along without much momentum.

That completely changed on RAW.

While Femi stood inside the ring doing his usual pose under the spotlight, Brock Lesnar suddenly appeared behind him and planted him with multiple F-5s. The crowd absolutely lost it. WWE didn't tease the return beforehand either, which made the moment hit even harder.

More importantly, this was one of the first times fans have seen Oba Femi completely destroyed on the main roster. Lesnar left him laid out in the middle of the ring, basically confirming that their rivalry is far from over heading into Clash in Italy later this month.

Roman Reigns accepts Jacob Fatu's Tribal Combat challenge on RAW

The Bloodline story somehow became even more violent this week. Roman Reigns opened the show, but things quickly spiraled once Jacob Fatu arrived looking completely unfazed by last week's attacks.

Jimmy and Jey Uso tried stepping in before things got worse, with Jimmy especially trying to calm Fatu down emotionally. That lasted for like two minutes.

Fatu ended up steamrolling both Usos anyway. Chair shots barely slowed him down, and he kept getting back up no matter how much damage he took. Even when Roman finally joined the fight, it still took multiple Superman Punches, superkicks, a 1-D, and a Spear just to temporarily stop him.

Then came the huge moment.

While lying in the ring, Fatu demanded a Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns for Clash in Italy. Reigns instantly accepted, officially locking in one of WWE's biggest matches for the upcoming event.

Seth Rollins survives another brutal night on WWE RAW

The main event featured Seth Rollins taking on Austin Theory after calling out members of The Vision earlier in the night. The match itself started pretty normally, but things slowly became chaotic once outside interference started showing up.

Theory targeted Rollins' injured foot throughout the match and actually looked pretty strong at multiple points. Logan Paul eventually got involved too, helping create distractions while brass knuckles nearly changed the result.

Rollins still escaped with the win after landing a Pedigree, but the match clearly existed to continue the bigger feud around Bron Breakker and The Vision.

After the bell, everything broke down completely. Street Profits ran in, Breakker started spearing literally everybody, and producers had to flood ringside before things got even worse. RAW basically ended with total madness around Rollins once again.

Becky Lynch takes shots at Sol Ruca during RAW segment

Elsewhere on RAW, Sol Ruca crossed paths with Becky Lynch backstage before later confronting her in the ring. Becky mocked Ruca's rough RAW start and basically questioned whether she even belonged on the main roster yet.

Despite having no wins, Ruca still ended up getting offered a match involving Lynch, which left some fans confused online. WWE later clarified it would not be for the championship, but the segment still got people talking because of how quickly opportunities keep appearing on RAW lately.

Still, fans continue liking Ruca's energy and confidence, so the feud definitely has some potential moving forward.