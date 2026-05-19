WWE is finally heading to Italy for a massive Premium Live Event, and honestly, the card already looks stacked. WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 31, inside the Inalpi Arena in Turin. This will be WWE's first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy, which already makes the show feel like a pretty huge deal before the matches even begin.

But what really got fans talking this week was the chaos coming out of Raw. Brock Lesnar shocked literally everybody by returning during Oba Femi's entrance and laying him out with multiple F5s. A lot of fans thought Lesnar was fully retired after WrestleMania 42, so seeing him back instantly changed the energy around the event. On top of that, WWE also confirmed a Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, while Cody Rhodes and Gunther continue building toward one of the biggest title clashes of the year.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 date, venue and special start time

The event is happening on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. WWE has also scheduled a special early start time for international viewers, with the show beginning at 2 PM ET.

Fans in the United States can stream the event on Peacock and ESPN, while international audiences will be able to watch through Netflix depending on their region.

Even before the final card gets announced, Clash in Italy already feels bigger than a regular overseas PLE because WWE is loading it with major storylines usually reserved for shows like SummerSlam or Royal Rumble.

Confirmed WWE Clash in Italy matches

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Gunther (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jacob Fatu (World Heavyweight Championship, Tribal Combat)

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar set for huge matches in Turin

Three major matches are already official for the show, and all of them honestly feel WrestleMania-level.

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match. The stipulation basically opens the door for anything to happen, including interference, betrayals, and Bloodline drama. Their rivalry has been getting more intense ever since Fatu attacked Reigns after Backlash 2026.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther. Their feud picked up after Gunther confronted Rhodes earlier this month and positioned himself as the next challenger.

Then there's Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi. After Femi defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, most people assumed “The Beast” was done. Instead, Lesnar came back on Raw and immediately targeted Femi again, setting up a huge rematch for Italy.

Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill could also be added to the card

Another match fans are expecting to become official soon is Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill. WWE has been teasing tension between both stars during recent appearances, and many believe their upcoming six-woman tag match could officially push the rivalry toward Clash in Italy.

The company still hasn't confirmed it yet, but the build-up definitely looks like it's heading there.