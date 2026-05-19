For weeks, WWE fans believed Brock Lesnar was fully done with wrestling. After losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 and leaving his boots and gloves inside the ring, it looked like the end of an era for The Beast Incarnate. WWE even treated the moment like an official retirement, and many people thought Lesnar had wrestled his final match. But that feeling completely changed during the May 18 episode of WWE RAW. Out of nowhere, Brock Lesnar stormed back into the picture and instantly went after Oba Femi. The return itself already had fans going crazy online, but another detail during a backstage segment later in the show confused the WWE Universe even more. Some viewers are now wondering if Brock Lesnar quietly got a brand-new last name in WWE.

Brock Lesnar destroys Oba Femi after surprising WWE RAW comeback

Oba Femi walked out on RAW expecting another big moment for himself. The former rookie, who previously defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, appeared ready to continue building momentum inside the ring.

Instead, things went completely sideways.

Before Femi could really say much, Brock Lesnar returned and attacked him out of nowhere. The Beast looked brutal during the assault and hit Oba with four straight F5s. The attack left the former champion laid out as fans inside the arena erupted loudly for Lesnar's comeback.

The segment instantly became one of the biggest talking points from RAW because many viewers genuinely believed Lesnar had retired after WrestleMania.

Why fans think WWE may have changed Brock Lesnar's name

Later during the show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was shown backstage trying to understand what exactly was happening. Pearce mentioned that Brock Lesnar's retirement paperwork had already been processed, meaning WWE believed he was officially done competing.

That's when Paul Heyman made things even more interesting.

While speaking to Pearce, Heyman claimed that “Brock Lesnar is retired” before handing over a contract for a rematch against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy. But the contract apparently carried the name “Brock Legnar” instead.

That tiny detail quickly caught fans' attention online.

Some people now think WWE could actually be teasing a name change for Lesnar following his return. Others believe Heyman may have just been joking around or trying to manipulate Pearce into approving the rematch. WWE has not confirmed whether the change means anything official yet.

Paul Heyman reacts online after Brock Lesnar's WWE comeback

Not long after RAW ended, Paul Heyman added even more hype to the situation on social media. He posted about Brock Lesnar deciding to “do something” about Oba Femi, seemingly mocking the chaos caused by the return.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi was later shown limping backstage after the attack. Now fans are waiting to see whether he accepts the challenge for another match against Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

At this point, the rivalry between the two stars looks far from finished.