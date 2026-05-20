For years, WWE fans believed one thing could never happen at WrestleMania: The Undertaker losing. It did not matter who stepped into the ring with him. Legends came and went, title reigns ended, eras changed, but “The Streak” always survived. That undefeated run became bigger than championships itself. For many fans, it was basically untouchable.

But now, more than a decade after WrestleMania XXX shocked the wrestling world, ESPN has officially ranked Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker as the greatest WrestleMania moment ever. And honestly, even today, fans still talk about that night like it felt unreal. Not because it was a five-star wrestling classic or some emotional farewell speech. It's remembered because absolutely nobody believed WWE would actually end the streak.

ESPN ranks Brock Lesnar ending The Streak as WrestleMania's biggest moment ever

Instead of choosing iconic title wins or emotional retirements, ESPN placed Brock Lesnar's victory over The Undertaker at the very top of WrestleMania history. The decision surprised some fans online, but for many longtime WWE viewers, the choice kinda makes sense.

By the time WrestleMania XXX happened in 2014, Undertaker's undefeated record had already become legendary. What started with a win against Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka at WrestleMania VII slowly turned into WWE's biggest tradition. Every year, fans waited to see who would try, and fail, to break the streak.

The list of defeated opponents was honestly ridiculous. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Edge, CM Punk, Randy Orton. Almost every major WWE star eventually lost to the Deadman on the grand stage. So when Brock Lesnar walked into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, most people expected him to lose too.

The silence after the three-count is still unforgettable for WWE fans

The craziest part about the match was not even the ending itself. It was the reaction right after it happened.

After hitting multiple F-5s, Brock Lesnar pinned Undertaker and the referee counted to three. Then Michael Cole delivered the line nobody thought they would ever hear: “The Streak... is over.”

And suddenly, the entire stadium just froze. More than 60,000 fans inside the Superdome went completely silent for a few seconds. No cheering. No boos. People genuinely looked confused. Cameras showed stunned faces everywhere in the crowd, with fans staring blankly like they could not process what they had just seen.

That moment is a huge reason why the match still stands out today. WWE has had bigger celebrations, louder crowd pops, and technically better matches. But very few moments ever created that kind of pure disbelief.

Even now, many wrestling fans still remember exactly where they were when Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak.