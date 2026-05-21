For most fans, owning a piece of wrestling history usually means buying a signed poster, replica title belt, or maybe an old pay-per-view DVD. But this time, the collectible is way bigger. A powerful luxury SUV once driven by former UFC champion and WWE star Ronda Rousey has officially popped up online, and now fans are seriously talking about it. The vehicle in question is a 2012 Range Rover Supercharged that reportedly belonged to Rousey for more than a decade. According to the listing, she used the SUV from 2012 all the way until 2023, which honestly covers almost every major chapter of her rise to global fame. From dominating inside the UFC octagon to becoming one of WWE's biggest crossover names, the white luxury SUV was apparently there through all of it.

Ronda Rousey's former Range Rover comes with over 500 horsepower and is up for sale

This isn't just some random celebrity car with a famous name attached to it. The Range Rover itself is actually pretty serious. It comes with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine pushing out more than 500 horsepower, making it one of the more powerful luxury SUVs from that generation.

The model belongs to the L322 Range Rover lineup, which became known for mixing premium comfort with strong off-road capability. Even years later, a lot of car fans still consider it one of the most iconic modern Range Rover generations.

What's also getting attention is the paperwork included with the SUV. The listing reportedly contains ownership documents connected to Rousey, including California registration and insurance records carrying her name. That detail alone is making the SUV feel less like a normal used car and more like a real piece of celebrity memorabilia.

Why fans are suddenly interested in Rousey's old SUV

The timing of the listing is also pretty interesting. Recently, Rousey made headlines after returning to MMA for the first time in nearly ten years. She reportedly defeated Gina Carano in just 17 seconds using her famous armbar submission, instantly reminding fans why she became one of combat sports' biggest stars in the first place.

Long before many modern UFC stars crossed into mainstream entertainment, Rousey was already doing it. She wasn't only winning fights. She was appearing on magazine covers, acting in movies, headlining massive events, and helping bring women's MMA into the spotlight globally.

Because of that, fans are now seeing this Range Rover as more than just a luxury SUV. For some people, it represents the exact era when Rousey was everywhere — UFC, WWE, Hollywood, and basically all over pop culture.

And honestly, that's probably why the listing is blowing up online. Signed merchandise is cool and all, but owning the actual SUV a combat sports icon reportedly drove during the biggest years of her career feels completely different.