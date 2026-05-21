WWE fans were left surprised after reports surfaced that Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested in Florida this week. The German wrestler, known for his sharp heel persona and recent AAA storyline involving El Grande Americano, was reportedly booked into Orange County Jail on May 20, 2026. News of the arrest quickly spread online, especially because it came just days before one of the biggest matches of his current career.

Kaiser has become way more popular over the last year thanks to his involvement in WWE and AAA storylines. Between his rivalry with Chad Gable over the El Grande Americano identity and his growing fanbase online, many fans honestly did not expect to see his name trending for legal reasons. While details are still limited right now, reports say the arrest happened after an altercation involving another man. There are currently no reports suggesting it was related to a domestic incident.

What we know so far about Ludwig Kaiser's reported Florida arrest

The news first started circulating after Ludwig Kaiser's name reportedly appeared on Orange County booking records and mugshot-related pages online. The records listed him under his real name, Marcel Barthel, and mentioned a battery-related charge connected to an incident in Florida.

According to the booking information being shared online, Kaiser was reportedly booked on May 20 at around 2:37 PM. Reports also claimed that his bond was set at $1,000. Soon after the story started spreading, wrestling fans flooded social media trying to figure out whether the reports were real or fake.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp later addressed the situation publicly and stated that the arrest listing was accurate based on the information they received. However, he also clarified that the situation was not domestic-related, shutting down rumors that had already started spreading online.

Ludwig Kaiser still linked to upcoming wrestling appearance despite controversy

Even with the reports making rounds online, Ludwig Kaiser is still being mentioned for AAA's upcoming Noches de Los Grandes event scheduled for May 30. He is reportedly set to compete in a Mask vs Mask match against Original El Grande Americano.

Kaiser has also been connected to the El Grande Americano character storyline recently, which made the timing of the arrest news even more surprising for wrestling fans. Because of that, many people online are now wondering whether WWE or AAA will make any official changes regarding his appearances.

As of now, WWE has not publicly released a detailed statement about the situation. Fans are still waiting to see whether more information comes out in the coming days.