Ryback is once again getting wrestling fans talking, but this time, it's not because of a surprise comeback rumor. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has now made it pretty clear that his time inside the ring is over for good. Fans have been asking for years if “The Big Guy” would ever return to WWE in some role, especially now that retired wrestlers regularly appear as commentators, managers, interviewers, or backstage personalities. But according to Ryback himself, none of that is happening.

Even though WWE has brought back several former stars in non-wrestling roles over the years, Ryback says he has zero interest in returning to television in any capacity. The former Nexus member has stayed away from in-ring action for nearly eight years due to multiple injury issues, and he's repeatedly said that his health comes first now. Recently, he shared an old backstage clip from his WWE days and used it to explain why commentary and interview roles never worked for him either.

Ryback shuts down WWE return talks after sharing old backstage clip

The former WWE star recently uploaded a throwback SmackDown backstage video on Instagram, and fans instantly started asking whether he would ever return to WWE TV. But instead of teasing a comeback, Ryback pretty much did the opposite.

In the caption, he joked about how WWE once tried using him outside the ring as a commentator or interviewer, but according to him, it just didn't click. Ryback said people often ask why he doesn't come back in a non-wrestling role now that he's retired from active competition. His answer was simple: they already tried it once, and it failed badly.

He also made it clear again that he has no plans to wrestle anymore. Over the past few years, Ryback has talked openly about the physical damage from injuries and why stepping back into the ring is not worth the risk anymore.

Ryback's relationship with WWE has changed a lot over the years

For a long time, Ryback and WWE were not exactly on good terms. During his years away from wrestling, he was involved in a lengthy trademark issue connected to the “Big Guy” name. At one point, it seemed almost impossible that both sides would ever move past things.

But over time, that situation cooled down. Ryback has since spoken more peacefully about WWE, and many fans noticed that the tension between him and the company is nowhere near as intense as it once was.

Still, even with things improving behind the scenes, that doesn't mean a return is happening. Ryback's recent comments make it sound like he's fully moved on from that chapter of his career.