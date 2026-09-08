Roman Reigns wasn't in the building for WWE RAW, but his absence didn't mean he stayed quiet. The Tribal Chief delivered a message during the show, addressing the chaos around The Bloodline, calling out Jacob Fatu, and making it pretty clear that he still sees himself as the man who should be leading his family. And then he turned his attention toward Penta.

The timing matters because Reigns also has a championship fight waiting for him. Penta is set to challenge him for the World Heavyweight title, but Reigns clearly isn't treating that match like just another title opportunity. His message was much bigger than that. He wants Penta to become an example for the rest of the WWE locker room, while also making it clear that his plans for the future still involve being the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Facing a Problem

Reigns began his message by wishing everyone a happy Labor Day before explaining how quickly things had changed. According to him, everything had been going well until “the storm rolled in.”

That storm, in his view, was connected to what has been happening around The Bloodline. Reigns said his goal was to have a good tournament and eventually go to Mexico City, where he wanted to “showcase something special” against the tournament winner.

Royce Keys and his group apparently had other plans. Reigns said they wanted to ruin those plans, while Jacob Fatu also appeared to be challenging his position within the family.

That led to one of Reigns' clearest statements. He said nobody was on his level and warned that if his own family didn't hold themselves to that same standard, “we have a huge problem here.”

Reigns wasn't simply talking about the current Bloodline mess. His comments also pointed toward what he intends to do next. He said he would teach everyone why he reached the level he did, keeping the focus firmly on his status inside WWE.

Roman Reigns Sends Penta a Warning Ahead of Their Match

Penta wasn't directly responsible for the wider Bloodline conflict, and Reigns actually acknowledged that. He called him “just a casual bystander” who simply wanted a championship match.

Still, Reigns said the disrespect surrounding him and his family had changed the situation. He told Penta that he liked and respected him, including his family and what he represents.

That respect didn't stop the warning. Reigns said Penta would be made an example for the locker room. He threatened to throw him around the ring and make everyone understand that they shouldn't “mess with the Tribal Chief” or disrespect The Bloodline.

What Roman Reigns' Message Means for His WWE Return

For now, Reigns' message leaves Penta directly in his path. The Tribal Chief has made his position clear: he believes the problems surrounding his family require a response, and Penta is the person standing across from him for the World Heavyweight title. Reigns' latest message makes one thing clear: he doesn't sound ready to step away from the fight.