Roman Reigns may have returned to Monday Night RAW, but he isn't wasting any time playing nice. The World Heavyweight Champion found himself right at the center of another Bloodline-related situation this week, and by the end of the night, one conversation backstage left fans with more questions than answers. The biggest mystery wasn't even the attack itself. It was what happened afterward. Cameras later caught Jacob Fatu meeting with Reigns behind the scenes, where the OTC appeared satisfied with how things had gone. Then came a quiet moment that changed the entire mood of the segment. Reigns leaned in, whispered something to Fatu, and got an immediate response.

LA Knight's confrontation with The Bloodline quickly turned physical

Before any backstage discussions happened, LA Knight came to the ring to address his ongoing issues with The Bloodline. The segment didn't stay verbal for long. Jimmy Uso arrived first and tried to convince Knight that this version of The Bloodline was different from what he had dealt with before. The conversation took another turn when Jey Uso interrupted and demanded that Knight acknowledge him after advancing in the King of the Ring Tournament. Knight wasn't interested in doing that. The exchange heated up almost instantly, and punches started flying. Jimmy connected with a superkick, while Jey attempted to get involved using a steel chair. For a brief moment, Knight managed to fight back and dropped both Uso brothers.

Jacob Fatu stepped in and completed the job

Just when it looked like Knight had survived the chaos, Jacob Fatu appeared out of nowhere. The Samoan Werewolf blindsided The Megastar and locked in a devastating Tongan Death Grip. The attack left Knight completely laid out as the show moved away from the ring. That wasn't presented as a random act of violence, though. Later in the night, WWE revealed that Fatu had been operating with a purpose.

Roman Reigns wanted an update and got one

Backstage, Fatu approached Roman Reigns after the attack. The first thing Reigns wanted to know was simple: was the job done? Fatu confirmed that he had taken care of Knight. But the update came with another detail. According to him, Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't happy about what had happened. Reigns didn't seem surprised. Instead, he told Fatu that he expected that reaction from the twins. The OTC then explained that they didn't really understand him. Fatu agreed with that assessment, and Reigns responded by saying that he understood him perfectly.

One final order from Roman Reigns left fans guessing

The conversation could have ended there, but Reigns had one more thing to say. After telling Fatu that nobody would be able to stop them as long as they stayed aligned, the champion pulled him closer and whispered a final instruction directly into his ear. WWE never revealed what was said.

Fatu didn't ask any questions. He simply looked at Reigns and replied, "Say no more." That response ended the segment, leaving the contents of Reigns' order completely unknown heading into next week's RAW.