Roman Reigns didn't just accept a title match on this week's WWE RAW. He also made a statement that could mark the end of one of the company's longest-running stories. After coming face-to-face with Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that their SummerSlam showdown won't simply be another chapter in their rivalry. According to Reigns, it will finally close the book on The Shield.

The moment came during the closing segment of RAW after Reigns returned from missing last week's show in London. Standing alongside Jacob Fatu, The OTC addressed the crowd before Rollins interrupted him. What followed was less about trading insults and more about settling years of unfinished business, ending with Reigns agreeing to defend his title at SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

Seth Rollins believes SummerSlam is their final chance to settle the score

Rollins didn't waste time explaining why he came out. The Visionary told Reigns that, despite everything the champion has achieved in WWE, one thing still remains unchecked. He said Reigns has never beaten him in a singles match and called SummerSlam 2026 the last opportunity to finally change that.

The challenge wasn't just for pride. Rollins wanted the World Heavyweight Championship as well. Reigns accepted without backing away from the fight and promised that he would defeat Rollins when they meet in Minneapolis. Before RAW went off the air, he added one final line that immediately stood out.

"SummerSlam, we close the door on The Shield. Forever."

Years of history have led both stars back to the same ring

The upcoming title match carries far more history than a normal championship rivalry. Rollins' betrayal of The Shield in 2014 changed both men's careers, and Reigns has never fully erased that chapter. Rollins later cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during WrestleMania 31, costing Reigns another defining victory.

Their last singles meeting came at Royal Rumble 2022, where Rollins won after Reigns was disqualified. More recently, Rollins pinned Reigns in last year's WrestleMania Triple Threat Match that also included CM Punk.

Those results leave Reigns with another opportunity to finally beat his former Shield teammate in a one-on-one contest.

SummerSlam will also be another major chapter in Reigns' run since returning to WWE in 2020. After coming back from hiatus, he embraced the Tribal Chief character and went on to build one of the most dominant title reigns in company history, including a 1,316-day run as Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn't originally convinced about using "The Tribal Chief" nickname on television. Years later, that same character heads into SummerSlam looking to end the rivalry that has followed him since The Shield broke apart.