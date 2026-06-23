Roman Reigns has spent the last few weeks at the centre of WWE programming, leading a reunited Bloodline faction and continuing his run as World Heavyweight Champion. Outside the ring, though, a recent public appearance has put him in a very different conversation. The Tribal Chief was among several notable names present at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14. Reigns attended the event alongside WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and company president Nick Khan. While the appearance itself drew attention, the strongest reaction came afterwards when legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette addressed Reigns' decision to be there during a recent episode of his podcast.

Jim Cornette did not hold back when discussing Reigns' White House appearance

Cornette used his Drive-Thru podcast to share his thoughts on Reigns attending the event, and his comments were far from subtle.

The wrestling veteran argued that someone with Reigns' level of star power could have declined the invitation if he wanted to. During the discussion, Cornette called Reigns an "attention wh*re" and claimed the champion would appear anywhere that benefited him.

Cornette also questioned Reigns' judgment for attending the White House event and suggested the appearance revealed something about the champion's personal values.

Cornette's stance on Donald Trump helps explain his reaction

Cornette has been openly critical of Donald Trump for years, making WWE's connection to the White House event an issue he was unlikely to ignore. With WWE executives and talent appearing at UFC Freedom 250, the event became another topic for him to address on his show.

That context helps explain why his comments focused not only on Reigns but also on the decision to participate in the event itself. For Cornette, the appearance was tied to broader issues he has spoken about publicly before.

Reigns also faced criticism from another well-known name

Cornette was not the only person to speak out. Actor and professional wrestler Paul Walter Hauser also took aim at Reigns following the White House appearance. Hauser referred to the WWE star as an "actual dork" while discussing the situation.

His comments added another voice to the criticism Reigns received after attending UFC Freedom 250.

A former WWE star offered a very different perspective

Former WWE star Ryback came to Reigns' defence on X, arguing that the champion's attendance should not be used to define his character. Ryback pointed out that Reigns is WWE's biggest star and suggested it would have reflected poorly on the company if he had skipped the event after receiving an invitation.

He also pushed back against judging people solely based on attending a public event, saying there is already enough negativity and that people are often too quick to make assumptions.

The defence stood out because Ryback has frequently criticised WWE and several of its top stars in the past, making his support for Reigns an unexpected part of the conversation.