Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE programming has left a big question hanging over the women's division. The WWE Women's Champion has been sidelined with a legitimate knee injury, and there is still no clear answer regarding when she will be back in action. While fans continue waiting for updates on her condition, Ripley gave them something else to talk about this week. The champion recently shared a photo on Instagram alongside King Kreas, but it wasn't the picture itself that stood out. Ripley appeared with a curly crop hairstyle that looked very different from the long, straight hair WWE audiences are used to seeing. Whether it was a wig or a genuine change wasn't confirmed, but the look was noticeably different from her usual appearance.

Ripley's injury has created uncertainty around WWE's summer plans

Before stepping away, Ripley was heavily involved in WWE's biggest stories.

The Eradicator had just wrapped up the company's 2026 European Summer Tour and successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy. WWE later announced that she had suffered a legitimate knee injury during her title match against Cargill.

That injury has left several questions unanswered. Her status for SummerSlam 2026 remains unclear, and reports suggest WWE has been evaluating the situation while also considering alternative creative plans if the champion is unable to compete at the event.

Several challengers were already lining up before Ripley went on hiatus

The timing of Ripley's injury is significant because WWE had already teased multiple directions for the women's title scene.

Jacy Jayne, Charlotte Flair, and Blake Monroe were all presented as possible challengers before the champion stepped away. Any one of those rivalries could have moved into the spotlight had Ripley remained active on television.

The championship picture has also continued evolving without her. On SmackDown, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Charlotte Flair to secure a place in the final of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament.

If Morgan defeats IYO SKY in the tournament final, she will earn a championship opportunity and could potentially challenge Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE has already made one noticeable change following Ripley's injury

Night of Champions was expected to feature the WWE Women's Champion in a prominent role.

Ripley had even appeared on promotional material for the premium live event before her injury status became known. Once the injury was confirmed, WWE removed her from the event advertising.

Her spot on the promotional material was taken by Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton is currently scheduled to defend her title against Jade Cargill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match comes after weeks of tension between the two sides and will give Cargill another championship opportunity later this month.

For now, Ripley remains WWE Women's Champion, but the company is still evaluating her condition while major events continue to take shape around her absence.