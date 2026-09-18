A 64-year-old Pennsylvania man lost $42,700 after a scammer allegedly used WWE star Rhea Ripley's identity, according to state police. The fraud happened in March, and Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning later released details of the case. Investigators have not explained exactly how the impersonator convinced the man to hand over the money or how the fake identity was used. A police public information officer said the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation. No arrests have been made so far, while Ripley herself had no involvement in the scam and was unaware her identity was being used.

The 64 year old who thought he was talking to WWE superstar, Rhea Ripley was reported to been scammed for $427K



The actual amount has been calculated and it has confirmed to be $42,700 instead. pic.twitter.com/dqESDPqyoN — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 18, 2026

Pennsylvania Police Have Not Explained How the Rhea Ripley Impersonator Managed to Get $42,700

The case was reported by Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning, with WPXI-TV reporting the details on Thursday. According to police, the fraud happened in March and resulted in the man losing $42,700.

There's a major part of the story that remains unclear. Police have not said how the scammer actually carried out the impersonation. It hasn't been explained what the person said, how they presented themselves as Ripley, or what convinced the victim to send or hand over the money.

That lack of detail is also tied to the investigation itself. A police public information officer said the 64-year-old victim refused to cooperate. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Rhea Ripley Had No Connection to the Pennsylvania Scam and Her Identity Was Used Without Her Knowledge

The WWE star was not involved in the incident. Her name and identity were reportedly used by the person behind the fraud without Ripley knowing about it.

So while the scam centered around Ripley's identity, there is no indication from the released information that the actual WWE performer had any part in getting the money. The reported loss belongs to the Pennsylvania victim, while the person who allegedly carried out the impersonation has not been arrested.

A 2024 Scam Involving Someone Posing as Alexa Bliss Also Cost an Older Man Nearly $1 Million

There's another WWE-related impersonation case from 2024 that involved a much larger financial loss. Seventy-nine-year-old Alfred Mancinelli lost roughly $1 million in savings after falling for multiple online scams, including one where someone posed as WWE star Alexa Bliss.

Mancinelli believed he was in a relationship with Bliss. He eventually used money from both his retirement savings and his granddaughter's college fund.

That case is separate from the Pennsylvania investigation, but the setup had one obvious similarity: someone used the identity of a WWE performer while the real wrestler was not behind the interaction.

For the Rhea Ripley case, the latest known status is pretty limited. Police say the victim declined to cooperate, and no arrests have been made.