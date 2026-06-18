The Bloodline spent years becoming one of WWE's biggest stories, but the latest chapter might have revealed exactly what kind of group Roman Reigns is trying to build again. RAW had barely moved on from Jacob Fatu's coronation when everything suddenly went sideways. The former rival of Reigns had officially fallen in line after losing to the World Champion for a second time, this time in a Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy. As a symbol of that loyalty, Reigns presented him with the Ula Fala and welcomed him into the fold.

A Joke Turned Into The Worst Possible Decision

Sitting at ringside was comedian Eric Andre, who happened to get involved in the celebration for a few seconds.

Andre briefly grabbed and dangled the Ula Fala that Fatu had just received. It looked harmless. Nobody seemed to think much of it except Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf instantly switched gears and stormed toward Andre. Before anyone could defuse the situation, the comedian was dragged into the ring and placed directly in Fatu's path.

Security rushed out. Adam Pearce rushed out. It looked like WWE officials had finally stopped the damage from getting any worse.

The Two Words That Changed Everything

The most shocking part of the entire segment wasn't actually the first attack. It was Reigns' response after everyone else tried ending the chaos.

Instead of telling Fatu to back off, the Tribal Chief reportedly told him to "do it again." That instruction completely changed the mood of the segment.

Fatu climbed the ropes for a second time and delivered another frog splash to Andre, leaving him lying out in the ring while the rest of the arena watched the destruction unfold.

Why The Segment Matters For The Bloodline

For months, questions surrounded what version of The Bloodline would eventually emerge if Reigns rebuilt the faction around himself.

RAW may have offered the first real answer. The original Bloodline became dominant because Reigns ruled through fear, control and absolute loyalty. By encouraging Fatu instead of stopping him, he showed a side of the Tribal Chief that longtime viewers will recognise immediately.

This wasn't presented as a misunderstanding or an accident. The message seemed clear: if someone crosses the line with The Bloodline, consequences follow.

The Family Drama Hasn't Gone Away

Even with Fatu now standing beside Reigns, things inside the group aren't exactly peaceful.

Jimmy and Jey Uso still appear unsure about fully accepting him. Fatu, on the other hand, has yet to completely acknowledge the brothers as part of his inner circle.

Those unresolved issues sit in the background while another branch of the family remains active elsewhere. Solo Sikoa's MFT faction continues operating separately on SmackDown and remains at odds with Reigns, The Usos and Fatu.

For now, though, the image people will probably remember from RAW is simple: Jacob Fatu standing over Eric Andre after a second frog splash, with Roman Reigns giving the order that made it happen.