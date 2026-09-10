Randy Orton and CM Punk have been making a lot of money from their wrestling fame for years now. However, their financial situations are very different as of 2026. Randy Orton's current net worth stands at $7 million, while that of Punk stands at $12 million, which means Punk leads Orton by $5 million. However, the story is much more intriguing if you dig deeper than just the numbers, since the fortunes of Orton and Punk have been generated in a completely different way. Orton has made his money over a 20-year career in WWE and Hollywood films, while Punk has managed to accumulate money by competing and working in WWE, independent wrestling companies, and the UFC. Here's a detailed net worth comparison between the two legendary wrestlers.

Randy Orton vs CM Punk Net Worth In 2026

CM Punk is ahead of Orton, with a net worth of $12 million compared to Orton's net worth of $7 million. In addition, their financial profiles give insight into how diverse their careers have been.

Financial Category Randy Orton CM Punk Net Worth, 2026 $7 million $12 million Primary Career WWE wrestling, acting WWE wrestling, acting, MMA commentary Wrestling Path WWE main-event career since 2002 Indies, ROH, WWE, AEW Major Crossover Film appearances UFC, comics, film and TV Real Estate Sold St. Charles home for $775,000 Chicago and Los Angeles properties Current WWE Status Active WWE Superstar Active WWE Superstar, Undisputed WWE Champion

Randy Orton vs CM Punk Career Earnings: How Both Wrestlers Built Their Fortune

For Orton, financial success is all about longevity. He joined WWE in 2002, became part of the Evolution group, and emerged as the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the history of the WWE at the age of 24. His career has been marked by champion titles, big rivalries, and spectacular WrestleMania match performances. Orton has also acted in several films, including That's What I Am and The Condemned 2.

On the other hand, Punk has had a rather winding path. Punk was developed through the independent scene and ROH before becoming a WWE superstar through the 2011 "pipe bomb". After leaving WWE, he tried UFC, and then returned via AEW in 2021 before leaving AEW in 2023 and joining WWE once again.

Randy Orton vs CM Punk Business Ventures and Investments

Orton's biggest crossover outside of wrestling has been entertainment. His WWE identity also continues to generate official merchandise, while his film work gave him another lane beyond the ring.

Punk has gone even further into entertainment. He co-wrote Marvel's Drax comic series with Cullen Bunn, adding a completely different creative credit to his résumé. His real-estate holdings have also been substantial, including a $2.125 million Chicago-area home and a $4 million Los Feliz property bought in 2021.

Randy Orton vs CM Punk Lifestyle

Orton's lifestyle has included some pretty serious real estate and cars. His former St. Charles property covered more than 2,600 square feet and had a media room, gym, game room and safe room before selling for $775,000. His reported garage has also included a Lamborghini Huracán, Hummer H2 and luxury SUVs.

Punk's lifestyle is more private, but the assets are still there. He has properties connected to Chicago and Los Angeles, plus classic cars and a Mercedes G-Wagon. In 2026, he's also keeping a major focus on fitness and his straight-edge lifestyle while balancing WWE with entertainment work.