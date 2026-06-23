Paul Heyman has delivered some memorable promos throughout his WWE career, but one of his recent revelations had nothing to do with storylines. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about a serious medical situation he was dealing with behind the scenes while still appearing regularly on RAW in 2025.

The discussion came while Heyman was looking back at his promo exchange with Jey Uso following WrestleMania 41. Fans watched that segment as part of WWE programming, but according to Heyman, there was much more happening away from the cameras at the time. He revealed that he was battling a severe infection and was repeatedly traveling between the hospital and WWE events during that period.

A kidney stone complication made things worse

Heyman explained that the situation started after he passed multiple kidney stones following WrestleMania 41.

According to the veteran manager, one of the stones was sharp enough to cut his urinary tract. That injury then created conditions for an infection to develop. He said the infection spread through his system after affecting both his urinary tract and prostate.

Doctors eventually stepped in to control the situation, but Heyman described a period where the infection continued worsening and his body temperature kept rising before specialists were able to stabilize him.

The health scare eventually led to a hospital stay, something viewers watching WWE television at the time had no idea was happening.

Heyman kept showing up on RAW despite being hospitalized

Even while receiving treatment, Heyman decided he did not want to miss WWE programming. He explained that he was determined to be part of the effort to establish The Vision on RAW. Rather than staying away from television, he arranged his own travel plans so he could continue appearing on the show.

Heyman revealed that he checked himself out of the hospital on Monday mornings, chartered a private jet to RAW, completed his work for WWE, and then returned to White Plains Hospital afterward.

The routine did not happen just once. He said he continued making those trips for roughly two weeks while still dealing with the effects of the infection. Heyman noted that he was appearing on WWE television with both a catheter and a PIC line while undergoing treatment.

The revelation adds new context to a memorable WWE segment

The interview eventually returned to the promo battle involving Jey Uso.

During that exchange, Jey accused Heyman of betraying Roman Reigns, leading to an emotional response from The Oracle. Looking back now, Heyman said the emotions visible in that segment were real.

Fans watching the confrontation only saw the on-screen story. What they did not know was that Heyman was in the middle of a serious medical battle while delivering that performance.

Heyman is currently off WWE television after accidentally taking a Spear from Bron Breakker. His most recent appearance came before that incident, and WWE has not yet announced when he will return to programming.