Paige walked into WWE SmackDown with plenty of momentum behind her, but the night in London didn't unfold without a few unexpected moments. The veteran star stepped into the ring against Jacy Jayne in a singles match that carried extra importance because of the ongoing tension surrounding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While Paige eventually had her hand raised, many viewers later noticed that the broadcast also included a brief production oversight involving a gear issue during the match.

The episode had been taped before it aired, which made the situation stand out even more. WWE usually has the opportunity to edit small mistakes before a taped show reaches television, but one brief moment remained in the final version. Even so, the match itself continued as planned, and Paige managed to fight through a difficult contest to secure another victory during her current championship run.

Paige dealt with repeated gear issues before overcoming Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence

The match brought together two stars at very different stages of their WWE careers. Jacy Jayne has only recently arrived on the main roster, but she and the rest of Fatal Influence have made no secret of their intentions. The group has repeatedly shown interest in the Women's Tag Team Championship, putting Paige and Brie Bella directly in their sights.

Inside the ring, Jayne looked to build momentum by defeating one-half of the champions. Fatal Influence also tried to shift the match in her favor with interruptions during the contest, making Paige's job even more difficult.

Throughout the match, Paige was forced to adjust her ring gear several times. The issue appeared to continue from the opening stages of the bout, and during one kick-out attempt, her gear briefly shifted. Although it lasted only a moment, the incident became noticeable because it remained visible in the later-aired version of SmackDown.

Despite everything happening around her, Paige stayed focused on the match and ultimately picked up the victory over Jayne.

WWE's edited broadcast included the brief production oversight

Since SmackDown is taped in advance, viewers typically expect production errors or accidental moments to be removed before the episode airs.

That wasn't the case here. The brief gear issue was still visible in WWE's edited version of the show, suggesting the moment was simply missed during post-production rather than being intentionally left in.

Away from the production oversight, Paige's win also continued an impressive stretch for the current Women's Tag Team Champions. She has been holding the titles alongside Brie Bella since returning at WrestleMania to replace Nikki Bella after Nikki suffered an injury. Their reign has now reached the three-month mark, even as new challengers continue lining up.

Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence have made their championship ambitions clear for weeks, and this latest loss doesn't change the fact that they remain interested in the title picture. For Paige, the London victory means she keeps building momentum while continuing to represent the champions during Brie Bella's absence.