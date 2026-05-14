WWE has always been filled with larger-than-life stars, viral moments, and backstage controversies that fans never fully stop talking about. Even though the company is far stricter about policies and public image, several scandals from the past continue to pop up online years later. Recently, one old controversy returned to the spotlight after Raquel Rodriguez subtly referenced Paige's private leaks during the post-Backlash 2026 episode of WWE RAW, and people online immediately started revisiting what happened in 2017.

Back then, private intimate photos and videos involving Paige were leaked online, with some clips also reportedly featuring Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox. The situation quickly went viral and became one of the most talked-about WWE controversies at the time. Paige later revealed how deeply the incident affected her mentally and emotionally, even admitting she felt completely alone during that period. Fans also remembered how her father supported her through the situation and helped her move forward during that phase.

The Paige controversy that WWE fans started talking about again after RAW

The controversy around Paige spread online quickly in 2017 after her private content was leaked. WWE fans, social media users, and wrestling forums all started reacting at the same time, making it one of the biggest celebrity privacy scandals connected to wrestling.

Years later, the situation unexpectedly returned to conversation after Raquel Rodriguez referenced it during a WWE RAW promo following Backlash 2026. That moment quickly got fans talking again, especially longtime viewers who remembered how huge the controversy became back then.

Paige later opened up about how badly the leak affected her personal life. She revealed that she felt hopeless during that period before speaking to her father, who encouraged her and helped her emotionally recover from the situation.

4 other WWE controversies fans still remember years later

Here are some more controversies that WWE fans still discuss and talk about years later in 2026:

4. Miss Elizabeth's tragic death

Fans also continue talking about the tragic death of Miss Elizabeth, who died after reportedly consuming a toxic mixture of vodka and painkillers. Authorities also reportedly discovered more than 1000 banned pills at the residence she shared with Lex Luger. Even years later, wrestling fans still revisit the heartbreaking story online.

3. WWE Steroid controversy

WWE's steroid controversy in the early 1990s also brought massive attention to the company after Vince McMahon faced allegations connected to anabolic steroids. McMahon was later found not guilty, but the controversy reportedly pushed WWE to tighten its drug policies moving forward.

2. British Bulldog controversy

The British Bulldog also became part of a major wrestling controversy after Bret Hart claimed in his 2007 autobiography that Davey Boy Smith had smoked crack before their famous SummerSlam 1992 match. Despite the situation, the match still became one of the most memorable bouts in SummerSlam history.

1. John Cena's and Adult Star Kendra Lust's alleged relationship

Another controversy fans still remember involved John Cena and rumors linking him to adult star Kendra Lust after a viral photo started spreading online. The rumors appeared during the time Cena's divorce from Elizabeth Huberdeau was making headlines. However, Kendra Lust later denied the claims and said she had never even met Cena.