WWE is currently busy with its international tour, but some disappointing news has arrived for the company after the Clash in Italy. While the promotion continues taking major events across Europe, the latest numbers for Monday Night RAW have not given fans much to celebrate. According to Netflix data, the episode before Clash in Italy managed 2.5 million views globally, along with 4.6 million viewing hours.

The numbers are getting attention because this was not just another regular episode. WWE featured some of its biggest stars on the show, but it still wasn't enough to keep the audience numbers higher. In fact, the latest figure is now the lowest viewership total RAW has recorded in the last four months. For a company that has been pushing hard during its international run, it's definitely not the kind of update many expected heading into one of its biggest overseas events.

RAW viewership dropped to its lowest point in four months on Netflix

Netflix recently released its latest viewership figures, and the results were not great for WWE. The RAW episode that aired before Clash in Italy brought in 2.5 million global views and 4.6 million viewing hours.

That makes it the lowest viewership total for the red brand in the past four months. The only similar result came back in January 2026, which was previously the lowest point of the year. Now, RAW has hit those same numbers again for the second time in less than six months.

The situation becomes even more noticeable because WWE loaded the show with several top stars. Even with some of the company's biggest names appearing, the episode wasn't able to hold stronger audience numbers.

Ticket sales questions emerged during WWE's stop in Barcelona

The ratings news wasn't the only thing getting people talking during the Clash in Italy week. Before the premium live event, WWE held Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. Soon after the show, a video started making rounds online showing a section of the arena covered with tarps.

Social media users quickly pointed out the covered area, with many suggesting that the event was not a complete sellout. The moment spread fast online because WWE's arrival in Spain had generated plenty of excitement during the international tour.

WWE still has a few international dates remaining before the roster heads back to the United States. The company also has another premium live event coming up before turning its full attention to the upcoming two-night summer event in Minnesota.

For now, though, fans continue discussing the latest RAW numbers and the images from Spain. WWE has not publicly commented on either topic, and people online are still talking about both situations.