Kevin Owens is a big name in WWE history and has been missing for a long time. Reports say he is absent from official WWE TV for 425 Days. Fans across the WWE universe have been asking one major question for months: Is Kevin Owens retiring from WWE?. The former Universal Champion has been away from television since suffering a serious neck injury ahead of WrestleMania 41. The injury forced him to pull out of his planned match against Randy Orton, leaving fans shocked and concerned about his future in professional wrestling.

The retirement rumours intensified after Owens underwent neck fusion surgery in 2025. Several reports claimed that the recovery process could take close to a year, or even longer, because of the physical nature of wrestling. However, Owens himself has not officially announced his retirement. In fact, during interviews and public appearances, he has repeatedly said that he hopes to return to the ring once he fully recovers.

When could Kevin Owens Return to WWE?

Right now, there is no confirmed return date for Kevin Owens. Some fan rumours have suggested a possible comeback around late 2026 or even the Royal Rumble 2027, but WWE has not announced anything officially. Online discussion among fans continues to speculate about surprise returns, especially during major premium live events.

Even though uncertainty remains, the positive part is that Owens himself has sounded hopeful about wrestling again. WWE fans know how passionate “The Prize-fighter” is about the business, and many believe he still has unfinished stories left inside the company. Whether he returns for one final run or continues for several more years will depend completely on his medical recovery.

Kevin Owens's injury situation explained

Kevin Owens suffered a serious neck injury after years of physical matches and hard hitting performance inside WWE. According to reports, the surgery was successful, and doctors were able to limit the fusion to one level, which is considered a positive sign for recovery. Still, WWE is being very careful with his rehabilitation because neck injuries can become career-threatening if rushed.

Many wrestling insiders believe WWE does not want to take any risk with Owens' health. Recent backstage reports suggest he will undergo another important medical evaluation later in 2026 before WWE decides on his in-ring future. At the moment, there is no official confirmation about retirement, and the company still sees him as part of WWE's plans if he gets medically cleared.