For years, fans have wondered whether former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn would ever step back inside a WWE ring. Now, it looks like that possibility is very much on the table. Even though Kaitlyn hasn't competed in a wrestling match in nearly eight years, the former champion recently made it clear that she isn't closing the door on a comeback. In fact, she says she's currently feeling better than ever, both physically and mentally, which has naturally got fans talking about a possible WWE return.

Former Divas Champion hints WWE return is still possible

Speaking during an appearance on TMZ Sports, Kaitlyn opened up about where she stands when it comes to wrestling again. While returning to WWE isn't something she described as her top priority, she admitted she's completely open to the idea if the opportunity comes along.

The former Divas Champion explained that she is approaching 40 but feels stronger and more confident than she ever has before. According to Kaitlyn, her body feels great, and she has reached a point in life where she feels comfortable with who she is and what she wants.

She also revealed that she is working on a new business project. While she didn't go into full details, Kaitlyn suggested that what she's building outside the ring could connect naturally with a potential wrestling return.

The comments immediately got fans excited because it was one of the clearest indications yet that a comeback could happen someday.

Former WWE star explains the struggles she faced during her career

Kaitlyn also spent time reflecting on her original WWE run and explained why she struggled internally during that period of her career.

She shared that when she first arrived in WWE, she was still very new to professional wrestling. Because of that, there was often a feeling of uncertainty before matches. Looking back, she believes she never fully processed everything that happened during her time with the company.

According to Kaitlyn, personal growth and maturity were things she still needed at that stage of her life. Over the years since leaving the ring, she has had time to better understand herself and her wrestling journey.

Now, she feels she has a much stronger connection to wrestling, a better understanding of the business, and a deeper appreciation for the fans who supported her career. After spending nearly a decade away from in-ring competition, Kaitlyn believes she is in a much better place than she was during her first WWE run.