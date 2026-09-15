Paige and Nikki Bella have gone from former on-screen allies to two WWE Superstars who seemingly cannot stand each other, at least inside their current storyline. Their feud has already crossed into some very personal territory, with both women taking shots that go well beyond the usual wrestling trash talk. Now, Paige has made her feelings toward Bella brutally simple with just four words: “I genuinely hate you.”

The line came during a surprisingly normal exchange on X. Paige had posted about getting some nostalgic gear remade for a special match and asked fans to guess which older gear she was bringing back. Bella replied by guessing the purple gear Paige had apparently mentioned to her before. Instead of playing along, Paige hit back with the short kayfabe response, making it very clear that their relationship on WWE television is nowhere near friendly anymore.

Paige and Nikki Bella Have Taken Their WWE Feud Into Personal Territory

The online exchange is only another piece of a rivalry that has become much more personal over the past few weeks. Bella has already gone after Paige with a reference to the former WWE star's infamous sex tape scandal, while Paige has also fired back with a personal reference involving Bella's past relationship with John Cena during WWE SmackDown.

That makes the “I genuinely hate you” line fit the direction of the feud. It was not some long promo or dramatic speech. Paige simply answered Bella directly, and the four-word message carried the entire attitude.

There is also an important detail here: Bella was previously an on-screen ally of Paige before everything fell apart between them. So seeing the two now trade such personal insults gives their current rivalry a very different feel compared with where their relationship started.

Nikki Bella Already Has a Singles Win Over Paige

Their rivalry also has a result behind it now. The two recently met one-on-one on SmackDown in Mexico City, with Bella using her heel tactics to steal the victory.

Near the end of the match, Nikki used the referee to create confusion and then pinned Paige while keeping her feet on the middle ropes. The extra leverage helped Bella escape with the win, leaving Paige with a very obvious reason to want another shot.

That loss could become important going forward. Paige has already been shown as someone who is not ready to let the rivalry end there, and wrestling logic points toward her eventually trying to even the score.

For now, the feud has reached a point where even a harmless gear discussion can turn into another jab between the two. And with Paige openly saying she “genuinely” hates Bella in kayfabe, their next confrontation has plenty of personal history sitting behind it.