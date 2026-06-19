It's been a long time since fans last saw Omos compete inside a WWE ring. The giant star hasn't wrestled for the company since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024, and he's mostly stayed away from WWE television since then. Even so, Omos is still signed to WWE on a multi-year deal, with the company continuing to keep him as a special attraction rather than a regular weekly performer.

This time, though, Omos wasn't making headlines because of wrestling. He jumped on social media to celebrate someone else. The former RAW star shared a heartfelt message for his wife, Cheyenne Quailey, after she officially completed her residency and became Dr. Quailey. Instead of talking about matches or future plans, he spent the post talking about the years of hard work that got her to this point.

Omos opened up about the journey his wife went through

The message wasn't a short congratulatory post and move on type of thing. Omos wrote about watching his wife spend years studying, staying up late, and dealing with the pressure that comes with working in the medical field. He described seeing the difficult moments, too, including times when she questioned herself and wondered if she had done enough.

A big part of the post focused on sacrifice. According to Omos, there were years when education and training demanded almost everything from her. That's why finishing residency clearly meant so much to him.

By the end of the message, he made it clear how proud he was. For Omos, seeing "Dr. Quailey" become official was the reward for years of effort.

While away from WWE TV, Omos has continued wrestling elsewhere

Even though WWE fans haven't seen much of him lately, Omos hasn't exactly been sitting on the sidelines.

The giant made his AAA debut at Triplemania XXXIII in 2025 and has become part of the El Ojo faction. His run there has been much more active compared to what fans have seen from him in WWE over the last couple of years.

His most recent result came in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Chris Carter, Kingu, and Daimo. Omos walked away with the win, adding another victory to his AAA record.

So while his WWE status hasn't changed, Omos is still competing. This week, though, wrestling took a back seat as he celebrated a huge milestone for his wife after the completion of her residency.