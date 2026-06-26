Oba Femi has one of the biggest matches of his WWE career coming up this weekend, but before stepping into the spotlight again, he shared a different side of his life with fans. The former NXT Champion recently uploaded two photos with his real-life girlfriend, Briell Brielle, on his Instagram Story, giving followers a rare glimpse of the couple together away from WWE programming. The pictures appeared to have been taken during the wedding celebration of Trick Williams and Lash Legend on June 20, where Femi attended with Brielle. The post arrived just days before Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where The Ruler will face Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final. The winner earns a world championship opportunity, making it one of the most important matches of Femi's career so far.

Oba Femi and Briell Brielle have kept most of their relationship away from WWE television

Although Femi doesn't regularly share details about his personal life, this isn't the first time fans have seen the couple together.

The two first appeared publicly at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Later, on Femi's 28th birthday, Brielle shared a heartfelt social media post dedicated to him. In that message, she confirmed they were in a relationship, putting an end to any speculation surrounding the pair.

The latest Instagram Story is another rare look at them together, though this time it came from Femi's own account. Unlike his WWE appearances, the photos focused entirely on a personal moment outside the ring.

Night of Champions could shape what comes next for Oba Femi

Away from social media, Femi's attention now turns back to competition. After losing his WrestleMania rematch against Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, he quickly rebuilt momentum with consecutive victories in the 2026 King of the Ring tournament. His latest win over Dominik Mysterio booked his place in the final against Jey Uso.

Winning the tournament would give Femi the right to challenge for either the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. That opportunity, though, has already sparked another discussion.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested a different direction. Instead of cashing in the championship opportunity, Roberts proposed that Femi should win King of the Ring before giving up the title shot to continue his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. He also suggested Lesnar could manipulate The Ruler into making that decision.

The rivalry between the two stars currently stands at one victory each. With both men teasing another match in recent weeks, a trilogy bout has been widely expected, even as Femi prepares for one of the biggest opportunities of his WWE career at Night of Champions.