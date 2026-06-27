Oba Femi added another big achievement for his WWE career after defeating Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That win crowned “The Ruler” as the 2026 King of the Ring and also secured him a world championship showdown for SummerSlam. Jey Uso pushed Femi throughout the contest and came close to pulling off the upset on multiple occasions. However, Femi's strength proved too much in the closing moments as he finished the match with his devastating Fall From Grace to seal the biggest win of his career.

Oba Femi Secures SummerSlam World Title Match With King of the Ring Win

That match saw both superstars play to their strengths. Femi leaned on his size and raw power from the opening moments, while Jey went straight at his opponent's ribs with consecutive suicide dives, and then built momentum through superkicks, spears, and multiple Uso Splashes. Even with all that steady pressure from Jey, Femi didn't stay down for long; he even battled his way out of a sleeper hold and then got things back in hand again.

Near the end, Femi started launching Jey around with a run of uppercuts, then he finished it off by dropping his brutal Fall From Grace powerbomb, for the game-changing three count. After the win, Femi officially locked in a world title opportunity at SummerSlam. WWE commentators were also saying that fans might soon find out which champion he's aiming to challenge.

Femi's King of the Ring triumph capped off an impressive tournament run. He moved ahead by eliminating Penta, Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in that opening Fatal 4-Way, then later he got past Dominik Mysterio in the semifinals even with outside interference from JD McDonagh. After that, his win over Jey Uso was completed in a dominant way and established him as one of WWE's top rising stars heading into SummerSlam.

Jey Uso Reacts After Oba Femi Wins King of the Ring Final

After the show, Jey Uso reacted to the loss on Instagram Stories with a short message. He wrote, "Yall mfs lucky," then followed it with, "Respect Oba. I still beat yo ass in spades." While Oba Femi was celebrating the biggest moment of his career, Jey's reply made it sound like he wasn't really ready to let it go after the King of the Ring finale.