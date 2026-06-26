Piper Niven may still be recovering from injury, but she's been far from quiet on social media. The WWE star recently had a lighthearted exchange with fans on X during Pride Month, and one reply involving Chelsea Green ended up getting plenty of attention. Niven, who is openly bisexual, was asked by a fan how her Pride Month had been going. She jokingly replied that she had "not seen enough b**bs for my liking", but added there was still time. Soon after, another fan suggested she was talking about her longtime tag team partner, Chelsea Green. Niven didn't expand on it, simply responding with a laughing "Hahahahahaha!" that many took as her enjoying the joke.

Piper Niven's playful exchange came while she was away from WWE

Although she hasn't wrestled since October because of a neck injury, Niven has been staying active online and regularly interacts with fans.

Her latest post was another example of that. What began as a casual Pride Month question quickly turned into a funny back-and-forth after Chelsea Green's name entered the conversation. Niven's response didn't confirm or deny the fan's comment, but it showed she was happy to laugh along.

The interaction also reminded fans of the on-screen partnership the two have built over the past few years.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have worked together for years

Niven joined forces with Chelsea Green after Sonya Deville was forced to give up the Women's Tag Team Championship because of a torn ACL. The partnership later grew into a regular alliance, with Niven serving as Green's bodyguard after Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in 2024.

The duo eventually became part of the Green Regime alongside Alba Fyre, making them one of WWE's more recognisable groups in the women's division.

Niven has also addressed criticism during her recovery

While many fans have supported Niven during her injury layoff, she has also dealt with online trolling. In a recent social media post, she responded to people who mocked her appearance, questioned her WWE future, or targeted her because of her sexuality.

Instead of staying silent, Niven shared a lengthy message explaining why she believes some people choose to attack women online.

Her most recent interaction with fans, though, showed a much lighter side. As she continues recovering from her neck injury, Niven remains active on social media while fans wait for news about her WWE return.