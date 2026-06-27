Night of Champions hasn't even started yet, but WWE has already crowned a new champion. Just hours before the premium live event in Riyadh, the company confirmed that the WWE ID Men's Championship has changed hands, adding another title switch to a busy weekend of wrestling. The announcement came through WWE ID's official X account after Max Abrams of the Mog Squad defeated Chazz "Starboy" Hall at Nightmare Factory Presents: The ID Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. While the championship isn't part of the Night of Champions card, the timing of the announcement still stood out with one of WWE's biggest shows of the year only hours away.

Max Abrams ends Chazz Hall's 95-day run as WWE ID Men's Champion

The title changed hands during the WWE ID Showcase event, where Abrams picked up the biggest victory of his career so far by defeating Hall.

Hall had entered the match as champion after winning the WWE ID Men's Championship on March 23, 2026, in Rhode Island with a victory over Cappuccino Jones. His reign lasted 95 days before coming to an end against Abrams in Atlanta.

WWE's ID program is designed to spotlight independent talent while helping identify future stars alongside the NXT system. With the championship now around his waist, Abrams takes another important step in that process.

Night of Champions now shifts the spotlight back to WWE's biggest matches

The WWE ID title change arrives just before Night of Champions, where several major matches could shape the road to SummerSlam.

One of the biggest stories on the card is the King and Queen of the Ring finals. Oba Femi and Jey Uso will compete for the men's crown and a future world title opportunity, while IYO SKY and Liv Morgan battle in the women's final.

The WWE Championship will also be on the line as Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes meet in a Triple Threat Match. Whoever leaves Riyadh with the title could soon find themselves facing the King of the Ring winner at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to continue their rivalry inside a steel cage after months of conflict. The United States Championships will also be defended, with Trick Williams facing Ricky Saints and Tiffany Stratton putting the Women's United States Championship on the line against Jade Cargill.

Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a packed card following the surprise WWE ID Men's Championship change earlier in the day.