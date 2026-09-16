WWE has brought back the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with NXT General Manager Robert Stone announcing the tournament on NXT after its last edition took place in 2024. This time, the competition will not be limited to NXT teams either. Teams from RAW, SmackDown, NXT and AAA are set to be part of the tournament, giving the returning event a much wider field than usual.

The announcement comes while the NXT tag team picture is already crowded, with several teams coming from different directions for the same championship. The Vanity Project currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championship, while Dark State, Birthright and the Creed Brothers from WWE RAW are also chasing the titles. Stone's decision gives that group another path to a title opportunity, with the Dusty Classic set to determine the next No.1 contenders.

The Returning Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Will Now Bring Together Teams From RAW, SmackDown, NXT and AAA

The biggest change to this year's tournament is who can actually be part of it. The Dusty Classic has usually been built around NXT teams, but this edition will also feature wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown, along with teams from AAA.

That makes the field much broader than the last tournament in 2024. WWE has not revealed the brackets yet, with the matchups expected to be announced later this week. The tournament itself is scheduled to begin next week, so the teams involved should become clearer very soon.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is BACK!!! ????



WOW!! pic.twitter.com/bKcZLTBgPc — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2026

The Tournament Winner Will Get the Next No.1 Contender Spot for the NXT Tag Team Championship

This isn't just a return for the sake of bringing back an old tournament. The winner will earn the next No.1 contender position for the NXT Tag Team Championship, giving the Classic a direct championship reward.

The Vanity Project are currently holding those titles, while Dark State, Birthright and the Creed Brothers are among the teams looking for a shot. The Creed Brothers being from RAW also fits with WWE opening the tournament beyond NXT this time.

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker Won the Last Edition Before Going on to Capture the Tag Team Titles

The Dusty Classic last took place in 2024, when Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker won the tournament. Their run became even more significant afterward as the duo went on to win the tag team championships.

There is another notable number attached to the tournament's history. Out of the five previous winners, three teams later went on to become tag team champions. Now, with the Classic returning and its brackets set to be revealed later this week, the next field is the big detail still waiting to be announced.