Ilja Dragunov has been away from WWE television for many weeks, but that wait might not last much longer. A new report from Bryan Alvarez says that the former United States Champion is expected back "sooner than later," giving SmackDown fans a reason to keep an eye on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

Dragunov has not appeared since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 42 go-home episode of SmackDown. WWE has not explained why he has been off the television, so there is still no official timeline for his return. Even so, Alvarez's update is the first indication that the break may be nearing its end.

Ilja Dragunov has stayed active despite being away from WWE television

Although he hasn't been appearing on SmackDown, Dragunov hasn't stepped away from wrestling completely.

The former NXT UK Champion has been training at Natalya and TJ Wilson's Dungeon facility during his time away. He was spotted there as recently as June 17, showing that he has continued working behind the scenes while remaining absent from WWE programming.

Before disappearing from television, Dragunov had established himself as one of SmackDown's featured stars. He captured the United States Championship in October 2025 by defeating Sami Zayn, marking his first major title on the main roster. His reign lasted a little over two months before Carmelo Hayes eventually took the championship from him.

Trick Williams says Dragunov helped push his career to another level

Dragunov's reputation isn't built only on championships. One current SmackDown champion believes their matches changed his career.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, United States Champion Trick Williams looked back on his battles with Dragunov from their NXT days. He called every match they had "phenomenal" and said Dragunov brought out a side of him that he didn't know existed inside the ring.

Williams explained that wrestling Dragunov meant fighting from start to finish because that's the standard his opponent demanded. According to him, those matches played a major role in helping him reach the next level as a performer.

For now, the only update regarding Dragunov's WWE future comes from Bryan Alvarez, who reported that the former United States Champion is expected back "sooner than later." WWE has not announced an official return date.