Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spent years transforming himself for different projects, but one of his recent movie roles required a physical change that left him looking very different from what fans were used to seeing. While promoting upcoming films, the WWE legend opened up about a period when his appearance became a topic of discussion, leading some people to wonder if there was a health issue behind the dramatic weight loss.

That wasn't the case. Johnson explained that the change happened while preparing for The Smashing Machine, a film where he portrays former MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The role required him to shed nearly 60 pounds. The transformation became an unexpected challenge later when production shifted toward Disney's live-action Moana, where he was set to return as Maui, a character known for a much larger physique.

The Behind-The-Scenes Dilemma That Changed The Plan For Maui

By the time work on Moana was approaching, Johnson was still carrying the leaner look he had adopted for The Smashing Machine. That created a creative dilemma. Maui and Mark Kerr are physically nothing alike, and stepping onto the set looking exactly as he did in his previous film was seriously considered during discussions about the project.

Johnson revealed that the idea was eventually rejected. The team decided he would wear a 40-pound bodysuit while playing Maui.

Explaining the decision, the former WWE Champion joked that audiences would never have accepted seeing Maui with the same body shape he had for Mark Kerr. He said both filmmakers and fans care about authenticity, adding that viewers would have had "a complete organ rejection" if he appeared on screen looking that different.

How A Movie Role Led To Unwanted Health Speculation

The dramatic physical change led to speculation at the time, with some people questioning whether something was wrong.

Johnson addressed those concerns while discussing the process behind the role. The weight loss was entirely due to the demands of portraying Kerr, not to any medical issue.

His appearance changed significantly over a relatively short period as he moved between two very different characters. One required him to slim down, while the other called for a much larger presence on screen.

The Health Scare Johnson Didn't Ignore

Although the actor said his weight loss was role-related, he has spoken publicly about a separate health concern from the past.

During promotional work for Jumanji, Johnson told Esquire that he discovered a lump on one of his testicles and underwent an ultrasound to determine its cause.

At the time, he did not know what the diagnosis would be and admitted the situation was painful. Doctors later determined that the issue was epididymitis rather than cancer, removing fears of a more serious condition.

Johnson remains in good health today. Away from Hollywood, he has not appeared in WWE programming since last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with no update yet on when he could return to the Stamford-based promotion.