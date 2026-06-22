Liv Morgan has a lot going on right now. The Women's World Champion is just one win away from capturing another major accomplishment after securing her place in the Queen of the Ring final. At the same time, she's dealing with another physical setback after a rough moment at a WWE live event over the weekend. Amid all that, Morgan took some time away from championship talk and tournament discussions to share a personal post on social media. The message was directed at her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as she marked Father's Day. Dominik didn't leave the post hanging either, replying with a playful response that quickly became part of the interaction.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio exchanged messages on Father's Day

Instead of posting about wrestling, title defenses, or upcoming matches, Morgan shared a photo featuring herself and Dominik Mysterio on X.

The Women's World Champion used the post to send a Father's Day message to her on-screen partner. Shortly afterward, Mysterio replied in his own way.

Rather than writing a lengthy response, the AAA Mega Champion posted a GIF featuring Tom and Toodles from Tom and Jerry. He also added a short message for Morgan.

"Mi amor ????," wrote Dominik.

The exchange came during a period where both stars were heading in different directions professionally despite remaining linked on WWE programming.

Their WWE fortunes have looked very different in recent weeks

While Morgan continues moving forward in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Mysterio's run in the King of the Ring came to an end before the final.

Last week, Morgan defeated Charlotte Flair in the tournament semi-finals. The victory secured her a spot against IYO SKY in the championship match, with a future world title opportunity waiting for the winner at SummerSlam.

Mysterio's tournament journey stopped one round earlier. Oba Femi defeated him in the King of the Ring semi-finals and advanced to the final, where he is set to face Jey Uso.

With the tournament now behind him, Mysterio's attention shifts back to his reign as AAA Mega Champion.

Morgan enters RAW carrying momentum and another injury concern

Away from social media, Morgan's biggest concern may be her health. The Women's World Champion recently competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match at a WWE live event in Birmingham against Sol Ruca, IYO SKY, and Lyra Valkyria. During the match, Ruca attempted a springboard move and landed awkwardly on Morgan.

The incident appeared to affect Morgan's ankle. She rolled out of the ring and was visibly struggling afterwards.

Despite the injury scare, Morgan still left Birmingham with the victory. Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez helped her to the back once the match ended.

WWE has already announced that Morgan will appear on RAW, where she is expected to address her upcoming Night of Champions showdown against IYO SKY.