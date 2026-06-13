Liv Morgan's net worth in 2026 sits at an estimated $3 million, built across a career that took considerably longer to reach the top than her talent suggested it should. Born Gionna Jene Daddio on June 8, 1994, in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, she grew up as the youngest of six children and found professional wrestling before she found most other things. WWE signed her in 2014 at age 20. It took eight more years before she held a championship.

The Career That Built Her Wealth

Liv Morgan made her NXT debut in 2015, spent two years in developmental, and was called up to the main roster in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The stable broke up in 2019 and she struggled for momentum as a singles competitor for several years before the Money in the Bank briefcase changed everything.

On July 2, 2022, she won the briefcase and cashed it in the same night, pinning Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women's Champion. The moment was her breakthrough. She followed it with a second Women's World Championship reign in 2024, defeating Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, and added a third reign in 2025. She also holds four WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reigns alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The 2026 Royal Rumble, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was her most recent major achievement. She was the last woman standing, outlasting Tiffany Stratton and Sol Ruca to earn her WrestleMania match.

Her base WWE salary is reported at $600,000 annually. On top of that, premium live event bonuses, merchandise royalties, and endorsement deals across fashion and lifestyle brands push her total annual earnings above that figure. She owns a home in Spring Hill, Florida, and drives an Audi A6 alongside a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

What Comes Next

Morgan appears in WWE 2K24 and WWE 2K25 as a playable character and made her film debut in The Kill Room alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The combination of in-ring success, merchandise pull and growing media presence suggests the $3 million figure is still in its early chapters.