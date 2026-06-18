John Cena has made it clear that he does not want his WWE retirement to become another wrestling comeback story. Speaking at SpaceCon San Antonio, the 17-time world champion shut down fresh speculation about a return and explained why walking away means more to him than stepping back into the ring. While fans continue to hope for one more match, Cena said his decision is tied not only to his health but also to a promise he believes he must keep.

John Cena says retirement should "mean something"

The topic came up during a fan Q&A session when a young fan named Jaden asked the question many WWE followers still have on their minds. Cena initially laughed it off and then said, “No. What? No. I think the only person that can convince me to come back given the recent events, would be Mr. Elon Musk, and he'd have to give up a whole lot of his fortune to do so. So, until he does that, I think I'm going to stay retired.”

The joke echoed a recent comment from Cena, who had previously suggested it would be "financial suicide" for anyone attempting to lure him out of retirement.

Why keeping his word matters to the WWE icon

According to Cena, fans invested emotionally and financially in his farewell run. Many attended events and bought "Last Time is Now" merchandise believing they were witnessing the final chapter of his WWE career.

The commitment from fans is one of the reasons he feels obligated to stand by his decision. “I want to stay retired,” Cena explained. “A lot of it has to do with my health. But a lot more of it has to do with my integrity.”

Cena said he never looked at his farewell tour as a temporary goodbye or a storyline that could be revisited later. “I told everybody that this last year would be my last year. And I meant it,” Cena said. “I try to lead with honesty. And I know my strongest currency is my word.”

No plans for a WWE return

Although Cena jokingly mentioned Elon Musk as the only person capable of changing his mind, his overall message left little room for doubt. The former WWE Champion seems determined to honur the commitment he made when he announced his final year in wrestling.