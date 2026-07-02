Not every big WWE moment happens inside the ring. Sometimes, the biggest moves are the ones fans never get to see. Austin Theory has now revealed that after facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39, his WWE journey almost went in a completely different direction because of something Cena did backstage. The former United States Champion shared that Cena didn't just help him prepare for their match. He also believed Theory shouldn't stay a villain for much longer. According to Theory, Cena even spoke directly to Vince McMahon, hoping WWE would eventually present him as a babyface instead. That change never happened, but it came much closer than most fans probably realized.

What John Cena told Austin Theory behind the scenes

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Theory looked back at the entire WrestleMania experience and explained how much time he spent with Cena outside WWE television. Besides working on their promo together, the two even met at Cena's gym and later had dinner.

Theory admitted Cena's advice confused him at first.

"You're not a bad guy. I want you to be you."

At that point, Theory was fully playing an arrogant heel on WWE programming. He remembered thinking, "Man, I'm this obnoxious, over-the-top, cocky heel." But Cena believed that version wouldn't last forever and encouraged him to lean into his real personality instead.

Cena even spoke to Vince McMahon, but WWE stayed with the original plan

Theory also revealed that Cena later told him he had already taken the idea to Vince McMahon.

"I went and talked to Vince, and I told him you're not a bad guy. So hopefully that helps you become a good guy."

Despite that conversation, WWE never pulled the trigger on the babyface turn. Instead, Theory continued as a heel after WrestleMania 39. He later teamed with Grayson Waller before disappearing from television for a period. More recently, he returned to help The Vision and officially joined the faction.

That run hasn't exactly gone smoothly either. Injuries sidelined Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and later Logan Paul after he suffered a torn triceps during a title defense, leaving Theory without his teammates. On this week's Raw, he even tried getting an update from Paul Heyman, only to be brushed aside.