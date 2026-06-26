For wrestling fans across the world, Joe Doering was more than just a powerhouse inside the ring. On Friday, heartbreaking news emerged that the former TNA and All Japan Pro Wrestling star had died at the age of 44 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced his passing on June 26, saying Doering died peacefully surrounded by his family. The veteran wrestler had been fighting the disease for nearly a decade, making his loss even more emotional for fans and fellow wrestlers.

Joe Doering Dies At 44 After Years Of Battling Brain Cancer

Joe Doering's death was confirmed by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling on Friday morning. The promotion shared an emotional statement, writing, “At 9:13 AM today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.” The announcement quickly spread throughout the wrestling community, with fans remembering the courage he showed during his health struggles.

Doering had been fighting brain cancer for years. He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery to remove it. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2022, forcing him to undergo another operation. Late last year, doctors found a third brain tumor, and earlier this month, Doering entered hospice care.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling also honored the wrestler's legacy, saying, “Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years' worth of living into every one of them.” The statement added that he is survived by his wife Lindsay, family, countless friends, and devoted fans. While the wrestling world grieves, many are also reflecting on the remarkable career he leaves behind.

Joe Doering Built A Memorable Career Across Multiple Wrestling Promotions

Long before his health battle became public, Joe Doering had already earned respect as one of wrestling's toughest performers. Fans watched him dominate rings in different promotions, and his physical style made him stand out wherever he competed.

Doering began his professional wrestling journey in 2004 and later joined WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2010 under the ring name Drake Brewer. Although his stay there was brief, he went on to achieve major success elsewhere, especially in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he won championship gold.

His story was never only about titles and victories. Even while dealing with serious health issues, Doering continued inspiring people with his determination and resilience. His passing leaves a huge void in wrestling, but his strength, fighting spirit, and unforgettable performances will continue to inspire fans for years to come.