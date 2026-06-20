Jey Uso is heading to one of the biggest matches of his recent WWE run, but before getting there, he took a moment to acknowledge someone he had just battled inside the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion advanced in the King of the Ring Tournament this week after defeating Je'Von Evans in the semi-finals, booking his spot in the final against Oba Femi at Night of Champions. What made the moment stand out was what happened after the match. Earlier in their WWE interactions, Jey and Evans had been involved in a verbal confrontation backstage. After finally meeting in a tournament competition, Jey posted a short message on Instagram directed at The Young OG. It was only two words, but it showed a very different tone from the one fans had seen before.

Je'Von Evans' tournament run came to an end against Jey Uso

Before reaching the semi-finals, Evans had already put together one of the more notable runs in the tournament. The young star earned his spot by getting past Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints in the opening round.

His victory over Rollins came after interference from The Vision changed the direction of the match and allowed Evans to capitalise.

That win pushed him deeper into the tournament and set up the showdown with Jey on SmackDown. Their match decided who would move one step closer to becoming King of the Ring.

After the contest was over, Jey shared an Instagram Story that read:

"Respect tho."

The message came after the hard-fought encounter between the two competitors and marked a different chapter in their interactions.

Jey Uso has already turned his attention to Oba Femi

With the semi-final now behind him, Jey's focus shifts to the last match of the tournament. The YEET Man is set to face Oba Femi at Night of Champions with the King of the Ring crown on the line. Jey has made it clear that he believes he will leave the event as the tournament winner.

On social media, he confidently declared:

"KANG JEY KANG YEET KANG OF THE RANG???? #IToldYou."

A tournament victory would be another major achievement for Jey, who has already held the World Heavyweight Championship during his WWE career.

The Night of Champions event will also feature the Undisputed WWE Championship match. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend the title in a Triple Threat Match against Sami Zayn and Gunther. Rhodes is also a former tag team partner of Jey, adding another interesting connection to the championship picture as the premium live event approaches.