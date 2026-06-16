Three years have passed since one of WWE's most famous factions finally broke apart, but Jey Uso clearly hasn't forgotten the moment. The former World Champion recently shared a video looking back at the day he walked away from The Bloodline, adding a short three-word message that immediately reminded fans of one of the biggest turning points in the group's history.

The post arrives on the anniversary of the split that changed the direction of several WWE stars. While The Bloodline may look very different today, Jey's latest message showed that the moment when he chose to leave the family remains a major chapter in his career. It was a decision that not only reshaped his own future but also altered the path of the entire faction.

Why Jey Uso's message matters three years later

Before becoming one of WWE's biggest singles stars, Jey Uso was there from the very beginning of The Bloodline story. His rivalry with Roman Reigns helped lay the foundation for what later became the dominant family faction in WWE.

The group officially came together in July 2021. But after months of tension between Roman Reigns and The Usos, things eventually reached a breaking point in 2023. That split remains one of the most important moments in the faction's history, and Jey's recent post served as a reminder of exactly where everything changed.

What happened to Jey Uso after leaving The Bloodline

Walking away from the family ended up opening new doors for Jey. Following the breakup, he continued his singles run and eventually captured a World Championship.

His journey later brought him back alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. The pair reunited as a tag team and even enjoyed a short reign as Tag Team Champions. Even though the brothers returned to teaming together, their connection to The Bloodline story never completely disappeared.

The family may be together again, but new problems are showing

The Bloodline reunited earlier this year, although the group doesn't look the same anymore. Jacob Fatu has taken Solo Sikoa's place in the current version of the faction, while Paul Heyman has not rejoined the family.

Jey's position inside the group remains complicated. Jimmy Uso has spent recent weeks trying to stop his brother from creating more tension, but Jey continues to be the most unpredictable member of the family. His ongoing issues with Jacob Fatu have created another potential problem for the group.