The latest Queen of the Ring tournament match on WWE SmackDown featured four big names battling for a place in the next round. Jade Cargill shared the ring with Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca, with all four looking to keep their tournament hopes alive.

By the end of the contest, Charlotte Flair had her hand raised. The match result, however, wasn't the only thing people ended up discussing after the show.

A top-rope sequence changed the direction of the match

At one stage of the bout, Cargill climbed to the top rope while the action unfolded below her. Before she could follow through, Flair intercepted her and brought her crashing down with a Superplex.

The move landed cleanly, but it also created an unexpected problem. Flair's shoulder ended up on top of Cargill's wig during the landing, causing it to come loose.

Cargill immediately realized what had happened and tried to fix the situation as quickly as possible. The adjustment was made in the middle of the match, but the issue didn't completely disappear.

The problem continued long after the original incident

What made the moment stand out wasn't just the wig coming loose. It was how the rest of the match played out afterward.

From that point on, Cargill appeared focused on keeping her hair in place whenever she took offense from her opponents. During several exchanges, one of her hands repeatedly went toward her head while she continued competing.

Even when Sol Ruca connected with the Sol Snatcher later in the match, the concern about the wig remained noticeable. The hairpiece stayed on, but it no longer looked completely secure.

Viewers focused on the mishap more than the result

The match eventually ended with Flair advancing in the tournament. Yet much of the conversation afterward centered on Cargill's wardrobe issue rather than the tournament outcome itself.

Comments online pointed out how the wig appeared out of position for the remainder of the bout. What started as a brief accident during the Superplex became a recurring visual throughout the match, making it difficult for some viewers to focus on anything else happening in the ring.

While Flair moved forward in the Queen of the Ring tournament, the most discussed takeaway from the contest ended up being the challenge Cargill faced after that top-rope sequence changed the rest of her night.