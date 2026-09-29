Jacob Fatu was taken away in an ambulance after WWE RAW ended, with Jey and Jimmy Uso helping medical staff get him inside. Fatu had already been hurt during the show before a car struck him. Earlier, a door was slammed against his forehead while he was fighting Royce Keys, leaving him bleeding. Jaida Parker was involved in the car incident and later revealed it was planned. Once RAW went off the air, Fatu was loaded into an ambulance as Adam Pearce stayed nearby. Jey and Jimmy then entered the ambulance with him as medical personnel attended to him there.

Following the hit and run, medical personnel place @jacobfatu_wwe in the back of an ambulance after #WWERaw went off the air. pic.twitter.com/tI4eo97UPI — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Jey and Jimmy helped Fatu into the ambulance

The ambulance scene came after Fatu's night had already taken a rough turn. Medical personnel were handling the situation when the brothers arrived. Pearce was also accompanying the group around the ambulance, keeping close while instructions were being given. Fatu was then taken away from RAW toward a hospital, with the Usos inside the ambulance beside him.

He was fighting Royce Keys when the door was slammed into his forehead. The impact left him bleeding, and he was already hurt before the car was brought into the situation.

Jaida Parker stepped out of the car after the incident. She initially acted like what happened was an accident, but later revealed that she was part of 946 and that the car hit was planned. Jimmy and Jey Uso were not at the scene at that point because they were busy dealing with the OTM.

That changed after the broadcast ended. Both Usos were present when Fatu was being moved toward the ambulance, helping the medical personnel with the injured star.

Jacob Fatu's health status has no further update

The last reported development was Fatu being taken away after RAW, with medical personnel attending to him and the Usos entering the ambulance. No further update on his health was provided after he was taken toward the hospital.

The injury had already happened before the car struck him, with the door impact leaving him bleeding during his fight with Royce Keys.

It is also unclear whether Parker or Royce Keys will face repercussions for what happened. Parker was later revealed to be part of 946 and had said the car incident was planned.

Adam Pearce remained at the scene during the medical response. The RAW General Manager was described as concerned about Fatu and was shouting instructions while the medics worked around the wrestler.