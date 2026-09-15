Roman Reigns walked out of Monday Night RAW still holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but he didn't get to enjoy the win for long. The OTC had just beaten Penta in the main event in Mexico City, defending his title after Penta earned the opportunity by winning a luchador tournament. Then LA Knight showed up, attacked Reigns with a BFT, and left him standing over the champion.

Before that attack became the bigger story, Jacob Fatu had already made his feelings pretty clear. The former challenger took to X after Reigns retained the championship and posted a short message aimed at the Tribal Chief. “HATE IT OR LOVE IT @WWERomanReigns,” Fatu wrote. It was brief, but the message came from someone who knows exactly how difficult it is to take that title away from Reigns.

How Roman Reigns retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Penta's title opportunity came after he won the luchador tournament and became the No. 1 Contender. The final wasn't easy either, as he defeated his own brother, Rey Fenix, to earn the match against Reigns.

That set up the Mexico City main event, where Penta got his shot at The OTC. Reigns ultimately survived the challenge and kept the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. For Fatu, though, this was another reminder of a battle he already knows well.

Fatu had challenged Reigns twice for the same championship and failed to dethrone him on both occasions. His losses came at Backlash and Clash in Italy, after which he was forced to fall in line with the Bloodline leader.

HATE IT OR LOVE IT @WWERomanReigns ☝️☝️☝️☝️☝️ — Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) September 15, 2026

What Jacob Fatu said after Reigns' win

Fatu's post didn't come with a long explanation or another challenge. Instead, he kept it simple, writing, “HATE IT OR LOVE IT @WWERomanReigns.” The wording was enough to make his position clear. Whether people like Reigns holding the championship or not, he's still the one walking around with it.

Why LA Knight became the next problem for Reigns

Reigns' night took another turn after the Penta match when LA Knight confronted him. The Megastar attacked the champion with a BFT and stood over him inside the ring.

Reigns later spoke directly into the camera about Knight and made it clear he was not interested in hearing another demand for a title opportunity. He said he was “sick and tired” of people “begging” for a shot and agreed to give Knight his chance at Money in the Bank.

Reigns also named the location and made his threat pretty direct: “Money in the Bank. New Orleans.” He then said he was going to beat Knight and get the situation finished once and for all.