IYO SKY may have just dropped a very interesting hint days before one of the biggest matches of her recent WWE run. The former world champion is already heading into the Queen of the Ring final, but a message she posted on social media has shifted some attention away from the tournament itself and toward what could happen if she wins it.

The Japanese star recently celebrated her place in the final on X and made a bold statement while doing it. Instead of simply talking about the upcoming match, SKY declared that the "Genius of the Sky" is going to become the "Queen of the Sky." The comment immediately stood out because it sounded less like a prediction and more like a nickname she may already have in mind for herself.

A tournament victory would completely change IYO SKY's position

Getting to the final was not easy. SKY earned her spot by defeating Raquel Rodriguez in the Queen of the Ring semi-finals on RAW. Her opponent in the championship match will be Liv Morgan, who secured her own place in the final after defeating Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

The match carries more weight than just the tournament crown. The winner receives a future opportunity at a top women's championship, putting the victor directly into a major title conversation.

That is why SKY's social media message has attracted so much interest. She didn't talk about hoping to win. She spoke as if the transformation from "Genius of the Sky" to "Queen of the Sky" is already part of the plan.

The women's title picture could become complicated because of Rhea Ripley's injury

Another layer to this situation involves Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women's Champion is currently sidelined with a knee injury, and WWE has not yet made a decision regarding the future of her championship reign. If Ripley is eventually forced to vacate the title, WWE could find itself needing a new champion before SummerSlam.

That possibility naturally puts more attention on competitors already moving toward title contention, and SKY is one of them.

A future championship scenario could create an awkward situation

There is also a personal side to the story. Before Ripley began chasing the WWE Championship, she and SKY were part of a successful tag team known as RHIYO. Over the last year, the two stars have developed a close friendship despite having faced each other as rivals in the past.

A Queen of the Ring victory would place SKY closer to championship opportunities at a time when Ripley's future remains uncertain. If Ripley returns before SummerSlam and keeps hold of her title, the road to the championship could potentially run through one of her closest friends.