IYO SKY captured the 2026 Queen of the Ring crown after knocking off Liv Morgan at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. That win gave SKY a Women's World Championship chance at SummerSlam, and she didn't waste any time making her intentions clear after the match. Right after she was crowned, she pointed directly at Morgan and confirmed that she would challenge the reigning champion for the title in August. The result also stopped Morgan from becoming the very first woman in WWE history to win Queen of the Ring while she's already holding a world championship.

IYO SKY Wins Queen of the Ring to Secure SummerSlam Title Match

The match had these real momentum swings, for both competitors. SKY started with high-impact attacks, including a crossbody from the ringside barricade, then Morgan managed to slow everything down by just driving her headfirst into the ring post. After that the champion pressed on with a running knee, the Three Amigos, and even a codebreaker as she kept going back to the SKY knee, after earlier sending her crashing onto those steel ring steps.

Even with the injury hanging over her head SKY still fought back, hitting a Meteora, then an Asai moonsault, and she added a double underhook backbreaker just to keep the whole thing alive. Near the end it got messy in a good way, both women traded strikes near the top rope, and then SKY landed a Spanish Fly, right away followed by her signature Over the Moonsault to lock it in and get the win.

IYO SKY Targets Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship

Morgan entered the final looking to make history as the first reigning women's world champion to also win Queen of the Ring. She got to the match after taking out Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in a Fatal 4-Way, and then she moved forward past Charlotte Flair in the semifinals.

SKY also fought through a difficult bracket, overcoming Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend before defeating Raquel Rodriguez to reach the final. After the match, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis presented SKY with the Queen of the Ring crown. Then during her in-ring interview with Byron Saxton, she pointed toward Morgan and made it clear that the Women's World Championship would be her aim at SummerSlam, setting up another championship clash between the two stars