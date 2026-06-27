CM Punk hasn't appeared on weekly WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 42, and that absence has left plenty of questions about where he'll show up next. His last WWE appearance ended with Roman Reigns taking the World Heavyweight Championship from him, but before disappearing from TV, Punk also planted the seed for a future showdown with Cody Rhodes during a backstage exchange on RAW. Now, a comment made outside WWE programming has added another layer to that conversation. While attending a Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) event, Punk was asked about a fight taking place on a Friday. His response wasn't a direct announcement by any means, but it was enough for some fans to wonder whether he had quietly hinted that Fridays, and possibly SmackDown, could soon be part of his schedule.

CM Punk's playful response has fueled talk about a possible brand switch

The moment happened while Punk was speaking with CFFC announcers ahead of the June 26 interim title fight between Jackson Stanford and Bevon Lewis.

When asked whether he would be attending the event, Punk paused before joking that he wasn't sure if he'd be available because it was happening on a Friday.

"I don't know if I can make it. I don't know," he said with a smile.

The timing of that remark stood out because WWE SmackDown airs on Fridays. Punk didn't mention WWE or SmackDown directly, but his answer immediately lined up with something he had teased before stepping away from television.

The former world champion also joked that if anyone wanted news that would make the clip go viral, the only update he had was that he had gained 20 pounds, adding that it wasn't "good weight."

Punk's unfinished business with Cody Rhodes keeps the SmackDown idea alive

Before taking time away from WWE programming, Punk shared a promo with Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 42. That segment teased a possible WWE Championship rivalry down the line, and Rhodes currently competes on SmackDown.

Punk's latest appearance didn't confirm that a move is happening, but it did line up with the direction many fans had already been thinking about. The latest episode of SmackDown also marked the end of the show's three-hour format, with the blue brand returning to a two-hour runtime because of its agreement with USA Network.

The shorter format has been welcomed by many viewers who felt recent episodes often dragged on through the middle of the card. If Punk eventually lands on SmackDown, he would arrive in a show, entering a new format while still carrying unfinished business with the WWE Champion.

For now, there has been no official announcement about Punk's WWE return. After making the Friday remark, he remained at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford in Illinois and worked commentary during CFFC 156, leaving fans to keep guessing about when and where his next WWE appearance will happen.